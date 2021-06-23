Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Alex Cora Names Unchanged Group For Second Game Of Series

Chris Sale is poised to get what he wants from the initial phase of his comeback from Tommy John surgery. Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday during his appearance on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM Sale has “no doubt in his mind that he’s going to contribute” to the team’s pursuit of success in 2021. Sale, who underwent the operation in March 2020, has throwing bullpen sessions for a few weeks. He’ll take the next step in his rehab Saturday at Fenway Park when he faces batters — albeit in a setting simulated to mimic games — for the first time since his surgery. Although the Red Sox still haven’t announced a return date for Sale, the ace is progressing toward his goal of pitching in meaningful games late in the season.