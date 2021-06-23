Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Alex Cora Names Unchanged Group For Second Game Of Series
The Boston Red Sox hope consistency helps maintain their advantage over the Tampa Bay Rays. The eight position players and one designated hitter Alex Cora deploys for Wednesday’s tilt is the same group that started Boston’s 9-5 win over Tampa on Tuesday night. Boston’s victory increased its lead over Tampa atop the American League East Division standings to 1.5 games, and extended the Sox’s winning streak against the Rays to five games, dating back to last season.nesn.com