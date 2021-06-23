Erie County Community College Allowed to Grant Degrees by Pennsylvania Department of Education
The Pennsylvania Department of Education has awarded the Erie County Community College (ECCC) degree-granting authority, according to a news release issued Wednesday. Acting deputy secretary Dr. Tanya Garcia sent a letter to the community college, which says it is "authorized to offer diploma, certificate, and associate degree programs in the arts, sciences, technologies, or general education as may be approved and authorized by the ECCC’s board of trustees."www.erienewsnow.com