After a brief break, the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires returns to action this week for what promises to be an exciting Fourth of July weekend at the Cooper Tires Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio. All three levels of the highly acclaimed open-wheel racing development ladder will be competing alongside the NTT INDYCAR SERIES on the challenging 2.258-mile, 13-turn Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, as the season enters its second half. At stake are scholarships and prizes valued at over $3.1 million to assist talented race car drivers in progressing from the grassroots of the sport to the pinnacle.