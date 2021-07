When we talk about infrastructure, we talk mostly about roads and bridges - but very little, if anything, about rivers. Tyler J. Kelley is a journalist and author who examines the Ohio, the Missouri and the Mississippi Rivers - from the people who live along them to the policies of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - in his book: “Holding Back the River: The Struggle Against Nature on America’s Waterways,” published by Simon and Schuster.