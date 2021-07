A thunderstorm rumbled to the southwest. I stood on the bridge, my mind raced, wondering what it must have felt like. The adrenaline pumping, a horseman, hell bent for leather, riding a horse lathered up and laboring, hoping this back trail would help him escape. I could almost hear the posse, close behind and could envision his brother, already on the other side. The rider knew he had but one chance to escape and once again elude those who were close behind, if his mount could just make; the jump.