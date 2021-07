I think most of us tend to take our Tri-Cities bridges for granted until there's an accident or a lane closure. Then we really feel the pain of getting from one side of the river to the other. If you usually travel from Kennewick to Pasco over the blue bridge (that's northbound for those of us that are direction challenged), roadwork will be taking place from 9:00 a.m. To 3:00 p.m. today through Thursday. That means one northbound lane across the bridge and the Columbia drive northbound ramp to the bridge will be closed during those hours. At least it's not a full closure, it's only one lane. And it's not during peak drivetime hours either. Oh, who am I kidding? It's gonna be slow to go during those hours.