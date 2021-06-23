Cancel
New Mexico State

Driving Alone in the Wilds of New Mexico Made Me Think About Who I Want To Be

By Victoria Scott
 7 days ago
Finding peace with the past in the wide-open West. Warning: This article discusses suicidal ideation and depression. I said that I would drive into the desert to try and find meaning for myself. New Mexico's beautiful roads, dark starry skies, solitary dirt roads, and gorgeous mountains made a better mirror for myself than I expected them to. This is what I found out about myself as I drove for four days through this gorgeous landscape, trying to avoid interstates and only drive the roads less traveled.

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
State
New Mexico State
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Dead Vibes and a Dead Alternator: My JDM Toyota Van Meets Some Fear and Loathing in the Desert

An homage to a hero requires true chaos. One of my biggest inspirations as a writer is Hunter S. Thompson. The melding of self and event and the narrative structure he found in the pure chaos of his life appeals to me greatly. Though things like casual peyote use are generally frowned upon at most modern media companies, I wanted to include a little "gonzo" in this expansive van trip of mine.
Rockport, TXRockport Pilot

I want to write stories about interesting lives

Last winter I received an email from Rockport resident Wayne White. That in and of itself isn’t unusual, but this particular email originated from Antarctica. Wayne was the manager at the South Pole Station at the time. In case you missed it, I strongly encourage you to flip back to...
Santa Fe, NMladailypost.com

NMFO: What Do You Think? In Production In New Mexico

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Film Office (NMFO) announces What Do You Think? an interactive media production being produced by New Mexico creative technology company, Ideum Inc. in Corrales. The production is directed by Ideum Inc., Founder/CEO Jim Spadaccini and produced by Ideum Producer Darold Ross. “Humanity is continually...
Sioux Falls, SD101.9 KELO-FM

Who wants to learn about owls

Sioux Falls, S.D. (KELO.com) — Learn all about the owls of South Dakota Saturday morning (June 26) at Good Earth State Park at Blood Run. Good Earth says this fun interactive program will teach about the adaptations of owls and which species live in the state. The program will take...
TV & Videostribuneledgernews.com

Alone in the wilds

Jun. 18—Clay Hayes has spent plenty of time in the backcountry where he had only himself for company. He's a seasoned primitive bow hunter who relishes trips deep in the mountains of Idaho and swamps of the Southeast. But this was new. "This challenge is different because there is no...
Restaurants22 Words

People Leaving Restaurant Bad Reviews After Bartender’s $16,000 Tip Gets Split Between Staff

A restaurant has faced serious backlash after the owner reportedly made a waiter split his $16,000 tip between all staff members. The Stumbling Inn, which is in New Hampshire, sparked controversy after the news went viral that an anonymous customer left a huge tip on their $37.93 tab. People were appalled that the server didn't get to keep the tip for themselves, despite clearly earning it.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Ford Maverick First Look: Small Truck, Small Price, Big MPG

Where did all these Ford game changers come from all of a sudden? The 2022 F-150 Lightning electric pickup offers up to 563 hp, 300 miles of range, and 10,000 pounds of towing capacity, and it affordably ($41,669 to start!) electrifies the best-selling truck in the world. And now this truck, the new 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup, looks like it will shake up the smaller end of the spectrum.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Pontiac Diehard Finds Hidden Keys to 1977 Trans Am In Scavenger Hunt

He wrote up a 29-page Word doc about the trip if that tells you anything. Last week, we wrote about a 1977 Pontiac Trans Am whose keys were hidden somewhere in Colorado. Whoever could find them first by completing a trivia-filled scavenger hunt would win the muscle car along with one year's supply of Coors Banquet beer—it was put on by Coors, after all. A resident Trans Am guy named Garrett McDaniel wound up with the keys just seven minutes before the second-place finishers arrived, and now he's got his own Smokey and The Bandit-mobile.
MoviesAOL Moviefone

Heidi Ewing talks about her new film ‘I Carry You With Me’

In this interview with Moviefone, Ewing talks about making her first narrative feature, why her cast and crew was entirely Mexican, and the importance of holding on to your vision. Director Heidi Ewing made her directorial debut co-directing ‘The Boys of Baraka’ with Rachel Grady in 2005. The two followed...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Aussie Muscle Car Rocks V12 Heart From Ferrari 612

That's twice as many cylinders as it came with from the factory. Australia is sort of like the Galapagos Islands in the automotive world; a distant island where unique creatures evolved in their own special way. The Holden Torana is one such vehicle, with the mid-sizer becoming a muscle car legend in later years. The team at the Castlemaine Rod Shop have long fettled their own Torana by the name of Real Deal, which was due for a new motor. In this case, only a Ferrari V12 would do.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jackass’s Steve-O is in Colombia for illegal medical treatment in the United States

The controversial actor is undergoing an illegal procedure in the United States as he is suffering from a degenerative disease. Stephen Gilchrist Glover, better known by his nickname Steve-O, is best remembered for his career on the show. Jackass, where along with the rest of the cast they dared to do all kinds of feats that many of their viewers would not be able to even imagine.
TechnologyPosted by
thedrive

Let’s Find Out if GearWrench’s Socket Set Is Truly Among the Best: Review

Maybe you should overhaul your arsenal with GearWrench tools. Becoming known as a brand that offers professional-quality tools at affordable prices, GearWrench has been increasing in popularity in recent years. It should give hobbyists the chance to get their hands on above-average tools without skipping a mortgage payment. There’s even talk amongst some professionals I know about integrating these tools into their work loadouts.
CarsPosted by
outsidemagazine

An Ode to the New Ford Bronco

Last week, I flew to Austin, Texas, and spent two days driving the new Ford Bronco, on-road and off. To call it impressive would be an understatement. The Bronco is going to change the way drivers think about 4x4s, and probably enable a whole lot of people to get further into the outdoors than they’d ever considered possible.
LifestylePosted by
thedrive

Three Years on, Velomacchi’s 35L Giro Backpack Exceeds Expectations: Review

A backpack that’ll stand the test of time. “Built for speed, made to last.” That’s the Velomacchi motto, and it’s a line I can get behind, especially when it comes to backpacks, one of my all-time least favorite things to purchase. That disdain isn’t due to me hating backpacks — quite the contrary. It’s because I use them like I use everything else in my life: hard. With such a need for durability, my expectations often make the backpack search difficult and disappointing.