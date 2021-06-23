Driving Alone in the Wilds of New Mexico Made Me Think About Who I Want To Be

That's twice as many cylinders as it came with from the factory. Australia is sort of like the Galapagos Islands in the automotive world; a distant island where unique creatures evolved in their own special way. The Holden Torana is one such vehicle, with the mid-sizer becoming a muscle car legend in later years. The team at the Castlemaine Rod Shop have long fettled their own Torana by the name of Real Deal, which was due for a new motor. In this case, only a Ferrari V12 would do.