YCCHS Team Receives “Inspiring Rural Health Program” Award
The Inspiring Rural Health Program Award recognizes a program within a community, at the local or state level, that involves one or more health professionals or entities, and promotes or facilitates the development of rural health delivery systems. Factors considered include coordination of services, networking and collaboration, innovation in development and implementation, and lasting impact of the program. This award honors excellence in the provision of health services to rural and/or other medically underserved people.