Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yavapai County, AZ

YCCHS Team Receives “Inspiring Rural Health Program” Award

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Inspiring Rural Health Program Award recognizes a program within a community, at the local or state level, that involves one or more health professionals or entities, and promotes or facilitates the development of rural health delivery systems. Factors considered include coordination of services, networking and collaboration, innovation in development and implementation, and lasting impact of the program. This award honors excellence in the provision of health services to rural and/or other medically underserved people.

www.signalsaz.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
Prescott, AZ
Health
City
Prescott, AZ
County
Yavapai County, AZ
City
Chino Valley, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Rural Health#Opioid Overdose#Education Program#Health Clinics#Ycchs Team Receives#Narcan#Journey Program#Melodies Of Memories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden mourns with Florida families, search of collapsed condo ruins resumes

SURFSIDE, Fla., July 1 (Reuters) - Rescue-and-recovery teams resumed picking through the rubble of a partially collapsed Florida condominium complex on Thursday, nearly 15 hours after the search of scores of victims believed buried in the rubble a week ago was suspended for safety concerns. The renewed search effort began...