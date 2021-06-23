80-year-old kills wife of 57 years because she had Alzheimer’s, Nebraska cops say

A Wisconsin man charged with murdering the 97-year-old grandmother who took him in had delusions about demons and told police that he secured her “sainthood,” court documents say. Jamie Beggs, 37, allegedly strangled Kathleen Beggs and covered her in coats and blankets in the garage, where a relative found her. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Beggs was incredulous that police planned to charge him with a crime. “There’s no homicide,” he told detectives. “It’s a martyr man. Huh? She’s a saint, man. She’s a (expletive) saint. She’s a saint now. She got (expletive) sainthood. I saved her (expletive) soul. Really? And you’re going to charge me with murder?” Another of the victim’s grandchildren asked the court to impose high bail. “My grandmother was the only person that saw good in Jamie, and he destroyed her,” she said.