Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Walmart unveils new Gap Home brand with social media event

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart is launching its new Gap-branded line with a livestream shopping event. Available only at Walmart, the Gap Home collection features more than 400 items across home décor, tabletop, bedding and bath, ranging in price from $15.88 for a denim pillow to $64.98 for a king comforter set. (Click here to see the line’s lookbook.)

chainstoreage.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Port
Person
Ree Drummond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Event#Television#Gap Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Internet
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Walmart
Related
ShoppingPosted by
Red Tricycle

Gap Home Is Now at Walmart & Just Take All Our Money

If you’re on the fence about loving Walmart, the company’s newest announcement may change your mind. In a new collaboration, Walmart is not the exclusive seller of Gap Home!. Gap Home is the first-ever home collection for the brand, and if it’s more than affordable. It features over 400 items...
Internetmyqcountry.com

$$ To Give Up Social Media

How much money would someone have to pay for you to give up all social media forever? Someone polled a bunch of social media users. And one in five said they’d need a minimum of $1 million. 70% said at least $10,000, and 30% would do it for less than that. So most people fall somewhere between 10 grand and a million bucks. More than 40% of people even said they’d rather give up their TV . . . their car . . . and their pets than never go on social media again.
Beauty & FashionReal Simple

Gap's First Home Collection Is Full of Cooling Sheets and Bedding-and It's Only at Walmart

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When most of us think about legacy fashion brand Gap, we picture a leading activewear line, colorful basics, and exceptionally soft T-shirts. Gap isn't typically synonymous with home goods, but that's exactly what the brand just launched with the help of Walmart.
Home & GardenNBC News

New Gap Home collection debuts at Walmart: What to know

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Gap, which is well-known...
ShoppingGear Patrol

Gap Home Arrives at Walmart, and I'll Take One of Everything

The folks over at mall mainstay Gap have made a couple of interesting moves lately. The brand announced a collaboration with Kanye West, with the first piece — a jacket — dropping just a couple weeks ago (to mixed feedback). Then the apparel brand introduced a line of home goods under the Gap Home brand, which is finally out now. But here's the thing: you can't find it at Gap's website or your local mall. Walmart alone is selling it...and it's shockingly good.
Home & GardenGoshen News

Homeowner notices mistakes in brand-new home

DEAR HARRIETTE: I’m in the process of moving into my brand-new home, and I’m already seeing that a million things were done incorrectly. We built our house to look exactly like the model home that we viewed in our subdivision. I took note of small details in the model home, and I immediately noticed that things were not adding up. Our house doesn’t have crown molding in the kitchen like we asked for, and the guest bathroom is way smaller. The home is beautiful and I’ve waited for months to move in, but I cannot ignore what was done wrong. I don’t want to pay any more money to get these things done because I feel like they should’ve been done in the first place. What do I do? — First-Time Homeowner.
ShoppingPopSugar

For the First Time, Gap Has Created a Home-Decor Line, Exclusively at Walmart

When we need classic staples we can work into all different kinds of outfits, we turn to Gap. The iconic brand makes some of our favorite jeans ever, as well as essential T-shirts and button-downs you can wear with everything. This year, though, the brand has extended into a new category, home, with a collection launching today, exclusively at Walmart.
Internetrjionline.org

Standardizing your brand on social media

How to build a consistent style over multiple platforms. At WHAS11 in Louisville, standardizing the look and feel of social media accounts, specifically Instagram and YouTube, is at the top of the summer projects list. And while we’re at it, it might make sense to standardize new ways of storytelling and engagement on these platforms that have not yet been explored by the newsroom.
ShoppingPosted by
SPY

Gap Home Released Its First Homeware Collection At Walmart, And Our ’90s Hearts Can’t Get Enough

Gap released its first homeware line exclusively at Walmart, bringing its signature “timeless American” styling to an even larger audience. The Gap Home collection, which officially debuted on Walmart’s website on June 24, features over 400 items for bed, bath, kitchen and beyond. In this collection, you’ll find everything from stoneware dinnerware to throw pillows and comforters with each piece offering a touch of Gap’s iconic characteristics and design, including their classic navy and white colorway, denim, stripes and more.
Internetarxiv.org

Real-time Spatio-temporal Event Detection on Geotagged Social Media

A key challenge in mining social media data streams is to identify events which are actively discussed by a group of people in a specific local or global area. Such events are useful for early warning for accident, protest, election or breaking news. However, neither the list of events nor the resolution of both event time and space is fixed or known beforehand. In this work, we propose an online spatio-temporal event detection system using social media that is able to detect events at different time and space resolutions. First, to address the challenge related to the unknown spatial resolution of events, a quad-tree method is exploited in order to split the geographical space into multiscale regions based on the density of social media data. Then, a statistical unsupervised approach is performed that involves Poisson distribution and a smoothing method for highlighting regions with unexpected density of social posts. Further, event duration is precisely estimated by merging events happening in the same region at consecutive time intervals. A post processing stage is introduced to filter out events that are spam, fake or wrong. Finally, we incorporate simple semantics by using social media entities to assess the integrity, and accuracy of detected events. The proposed method is evaluated using different social media datasets: Twitter and Flickr for different cities: Melbourne, London, Paris and New York. To verify the effectiveness of the proposed method, we compare our results with two baseline algorithms based on fixed split of geographical space and clustering method. For performance evaluation, we manually compute recall and precision. We also propose a new quality measure named strength index, which automatically measures how accurate the reported event is.
Skin CarePosted by
The Press

Natural Men's Personal Care Brand Dr. Squatch Featured At AdWeek's Social Media Week Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Squatch, the fast growing men's personal care company, is featured at AdWeek's Social Media Week LA in a presentation about Google Discovery ads, which are highly visual, personalized ad experiences to reach people who are ready to discover and engage with your brand. Dr. Squatch, known for its use of educational yet entertaining video content as a unique marketing strategy, is highlighted for its success in repurposing the viral content paired with Discovery ads.
Small BusinessEyewitness News

New Social Media Initiative to Help Small Businesses

Facebook wants to help small businesses that are recovering from the pandemic. It launched "The Boost With Facebook Good Ideas Festival" to help small businesses bounce back. Michelle Klein, Vice President of global customer marketing at Facebook tells us more.
Beauty & FashionBeaumont Enterprise

How an easy-to-use razor helped a shave brand lead the way in social media accessibility

(BPT) - For anyone living with visual impairment, routine tasks that might pose a challenge can be made easier with the right tools, making daily life less stressful and allowing everyone to live their lives to the fullest. Digital Content Creator Molly Burke, a YouTuber, motivational speaker, author, and commercial model who is blind, partnered with Schick Intuition to help get the word out about using more accessible and inclusive approaches to social media content.
Retailwvih.com

Walmart Launches Their Brand Of Insulin

Walmart is launching its own brand of insulin for diabetes patients. The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses. The vials will cost $72 while the flex pens will cost about $85, which,...
PoliticsTravel Weekly

Los Angeles unveils new brand identity

A new brand identity has been unveiled by the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board as the Californian city fully reopens. The new look includes a fresh logo with a sun motif, iconography and colours. The branding refresh comes Los Angeles reopens museums, indoor dining, theme parks and outdoor live...
Interior DesignGrand Rapids Business Journal

Herman Miller’s Geiger brand unveils new seating collection

The Herman Miller portfolio company Geiger released a modular seating collection for the workplace in partnership with BassamFellows. Zeeland-based Herman Miller last month said its brand Geiger partnered with BassamFellows to release the Mantle Collection, a brand-new seating collection centered on offering offices furniture solutions that “fit the work aesthetic, yet tap into the meaningful, relaxing elements found in well-loved furniture in the home.”
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Textured Mediterranean Rugs

Designed by Inma Bermudez, the Roots collection of rugs is an ode to the designer's Mediterranean heritage. The series is made from jute fibers and weft with cotton. Richly textured and handmade in India, the rugs are made for Gan, a home decor brand. Roots rugs are available in four...

Comments / 0

Community Policy