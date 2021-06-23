Report: Suns star Chris Paul returning from COVID-19 health, safety protocols
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Point guard Chris Paul plans to return to the Phoenix Suns in time for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, according to Yahoo Sports. Paul has been sidelined since June 16, just after the Suns swept the Denver Nuggets in the second round because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Paul has been quarantining ever since testing positive last week despite having been vaccinated.www.kold.com