2021 Pride Events In The North Loop

While the official Twin Cities Pride Festival is a few weeks off (July 17-18), a number of North Loop businesses are offering Pride events and specials between now and then. On Sunday, June 27th, Graze will host a Pride Party from noon-10pm, kicking off with a drag brunch on the upstairs patio at noon, then DJs outside from 1:30-10. They will have $8 specialty cocktails with Absolut and Altos, with $1 from every drink purchased going to OutFront MN.