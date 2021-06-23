Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

As NC Jobless Rate Keeps Falling, People Seeking Work Drops

publicradioeast.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina’s unemployment rate fell for the eighth consecutive month in May. But data released Wednesday by state officials show the reduction appears largely connected to a decline in the number of people actively seeking work. The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell from 5% in April to 4.8% in May. The state’s overall workforce actually fell by more than 16,200 people compared to April, and the number of employed workers decreased by over 4,500. Leisure and hospitality industries showed the largest increase in employment last month. Government and construction sectors saw declines.

www.publicradioeast.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Wood County, OHbgindependentmedia.org

County COVID rate drops to 5.35 cases per 100,000 people

Wood County has reported two new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, and has dropped to 5.35 cases per 100,000 population. The county is now up to 13,299 confirmed and probable cases from COVID, 228 deaths and 658 hospitalizations since last March, according to the Thursday, July 1, update from the Wood County Health Department.
Retailalbuquerqueexpress.com

US Jobless Benefit Claims Drop Sharply

Claims for jobless benefits have dropped sharply again in the United States, a new signal that the country's labor market may be improving. The U.S. Labor Department said Thursday that 343,000 jobless workers sought unemployment compensation last week, down 29,000 from the week before. It was the fourth straight week the number has declined and is the second-lowest total of the year.
WorldBusiness Insider

Italy Jobless Rate Declines In May

(RTTNews) - Italy's jobless rate fell in May, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday. The jobless rate increased to 10.5 percent in May from 10.7 percent in April. Economists had expected a rate of 10.8 percent. In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 8.5 percent.
EconomyMiami Herald

US state jobless claims post larger-than-expected decline

Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week by more than projected, reaching a fresh pandemic low and suggesting that dismissals are abating as the economy reopens and labor demand rises. Initial claims in regular state programs decreased by 51,000 to 364,000 in the week ended June 26, Labor...
Public HealthJournal-News

JUST IN: Weekly unemployment claims fall to pandemic low

Claims for unemployment benefits fell to a pandemic-era low in the most recent week, the government reported Thursday morning. In the week ending June 26, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial benefits claims was 364,000, a decrease of 51,000 from the previous week’s revised level, the federal government said.
Economywkzo.com

U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; layoffs hit 21-year low in June

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, while layoffs plunged to a 21-year low in June as companies held on to their workers amid labor shortages. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted...
Burnet County, TXburnetbulletin.com

Jobless claims fall

Jobless claims in Burnet and Llano counties continued to fall last month as the Highland Lakes area continues its resurgence and recovery following last year’s COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, according to figures released this month by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The unadjusted unemployment rate of the nine-county Workforce Solutions Rural...
Economymagnoliareporter.com

State's jobless rate holds at 4.4 percent during May

Arkansas' seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.4 percent in May, unchanged from April, according to a report released June 23 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services. Labor force data is produced by the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by the ADWS. According...
Trumbull County, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Local jobless rates down in May

WARREN — Trumbull and Mahoning counties knocked down their jobless rates last month from April, and May’s numbers are about three times better than last year during the thick of the viral outbreak. The latest unemployment numbers from the state have Trumbull County’s jobless rate at 6.1 percent and Mahoning...
EconomyPosted by
Arkansas Times

Did cutting jobless benefits push people back to work? Maybe not

Hutchinson echoed the explanation of other Republican governors and the theory of the business lobby — the $300 weekly benefits, though relatively small once regular unemployment pay is exhausted (16 weeks in Arkansas) — were discouraging people from working. The New York Times examined that notion today and the findings...
Oklahoma Stateponcacitynow.com

Oklahoma jobless rate drops; new stipend to be available

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reports a drop in the state’s jobless rate in May even as the numbers of initial unemployment claims and the moving average of initial claims rise. The OESC reports a May unemployment rate of 4% on Friday, down from 4.3% in...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jobless rates fall in all Ky. counties in May; Boone Co. reports 3.2 percent, Kenton, Campbell at 3.5

Unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between May 2020 and May 2021, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.8%. It was followed by Shelby and Woodford counties, 2.9% each; Cumberland, Scott and Spencer counties, 3% each; Henry and Washington counties, 3.1% each; and Boone, Bourbon, Bullitt, Taylor and Todd counties, 3.2% each.