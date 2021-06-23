2021 MLB Draft Profile: 2B/SS Peyton Stovall, Haughton HS (La.)

OF Ben Norman – First Team All-Big Ten 2021. The first one on this list, is not someone who can return to the Hawkeyes, but a guy who will surely hear his name called in the draft. Ben Norman returned for an extra season with the Hawkeyes and he did not disappoint batting .306, while leading the team in home runs, RBIs, triples, hits, runs and stolen bases. To go along with his performance at the plate, Norman was excellent in the outfield making many stellar plays, including a leaping catch against the wall vs Nebraska. He reminds me of Eric Toole, who was drafted in the 22nd round back in 2015, but has an sizable advantage in the power department over Toole, so I expect him to get drafted higher than Toole did. Norman is participating in the MLB Draft League with the Trenton Thunder.