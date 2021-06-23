Cancel
UW Foster TMMBA Online Information Session

 9 days ago

The UW Foster Technology Management MBA (TMMBA) Program will reshape the way you work in teams, evolve the way you think about leadership, and provide new perspectives for tackling complex business challenges. Attend this Online Information Session to learn more about the program, get your questions answered, and see if this 18-month journey is right for you.

Austin, TXaustincc.edu

Join an information session for tips on finding money for college

Need money for college? Austin Community College District (ACC) can help you find it. The college hosts a series of workshops each month through summer to share information about financial aid options and resources. “Most students qualify for some form of financial assistance,” says Jason Briseno, executive director of Student...
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

Crush COVID Crew Hosts Virtual Information Sessions on June 29

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Health Department’s ambassador program, the Crush COVID Crew, is looking for individuals who are passionate about spreading reputable education sources and information to their communities regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and combatting the spread of misinformation. On Tuesday, June 29, the Crush COVID Crew will host virtual information sessions via Zoom from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.
Cleveland, OHtri-c.edu

Tri-C’s Women in Transition Program Offers Online Summer Sessions

CLEVELAND — The Women in Transition program at Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) is hosting on-site and online summer classes to empower women in their pursuit of education, training and a career. A six-week session begins July 20, with online classes held Tuesday through Thursday, 6-8 p.m. More sessions will take...
Little Rock, ARuams.edu

Radiologic Imaging Sciences Information Session via Zoom July 8

June 22, 2021 | The UAMS College of Health Professions from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m., Thursday, July 8 will hold a Radiologic Imaging Sciences Information Session via Zoom. There is no cost to participate, but space is limited, and registration is required. Listen and learn about the bachelor’s degree program,...
Martin Center Column Highlights Need for Colleges to Accomplish More

Harry Lewis writes for the Martin Center about higher expectations for higher education. Former Harvard president Derek Bok has long lamented that our institutions of higher education largely underperform in their missions. He has now written another book making that argument. His Higher Expectations is a coolly rational analysis of what needs to be done to improve American undergraduate education.
Hopewell, NYchronicle-express.com

YEA for young entrepreneurs!: Information sessions set for summer

HOPEWELL — Finger Lakes Community College will host Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) online information sessions for students in grades 6-12, their families, and local business leaders through the summer. YEA is a 20-week program that guides middle and high school students through launching and running their own businesses or social...
CollegesInside Higher Ed

A Remote Work Continuum Framework

Recently, UPCEA gathered a group of thought leaders together to talk about remote work at their institutions. An outgrowth of their “Conversations with Colleagues” webinar was the development of a tool to provide institutions with a common language to make strategic decisions about work after COVID. This Remote Work Continuum...
Collegesmanhattan.edu

Student Engagement Information for 2021-2022

The Student Engagement office is here to help students make important connections that will lead to a thriving college life experience. The following is important information about the new academic year pertinent to students, faculty and staff at Manhattan College in order for a productive start to the new academic year.
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

SOWELA holding pipeline technician training informational session

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College will be hosting a Pipeline Technician Training Informational Session on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The session will be at 5 p.m. on the main campus of the Regional Training Center. The event will provide prospective pipeline technician students with the opportunity...
Amarillo, TXThe Amarillo Pioneer

Free Virtual Information Sessions for Nurses Offered by WT

Prospective nurses can map out their educational futures at monthly online information sessions held by West Texas A&M University. Advisers from WT’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences will host free sessions from 2 to 3 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month via Zoom. Pre-nursing students interested in...
Melbourne, FLspacecoastdaily.com

Florida Tech’s Nathan M. Bisk College of Business Successfully Renews Accreditation

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Nearly three dozen undergraduate and graduate-level degree programs at Florida Tech’s Nathan M. Bisk College of Business have been accredited by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education. The IACBE Board of Commissioners considered and approved Florida Tech’s request for accreditation at its April...
Platteville, WIuwplatt.edu

UW-Platteville to offer two new graduate-level online certificates this fall

UW-Platteville, in partnership with UW Extended Campus, will offer two new online certificates starting in September 2021. The graduate-level, semester-based certificates in Applied Bioinformatics and Senior Living and Services Leadership were intentionally designed to align with industry needs and high-growth occupations. Both flexible certificate programs feature four courses and can...
Casper, WYcaspercollege.edu

John P. Ellbogen Foundation Opportunity Scholarship

Scholarship application opens on Sept. 1, 2021. The application closes on Sept. 15. Applications will be reviewed the following week and then funds will be awarded by the end of September. ​Who is this scholarship for?. Casper College students who:. are 24 years of age or older. are enrolled in...
Advocacyca.gov

Expanded Learning Opportunities Grants Strategies

The Expanded Learning Opportunities (ELO) Grant provides local educational agencies (LEAs) the opportunity to provide supplemental instruction and support to students, including those identified as needing academic, social-emotional, and other supports, including the provision of meals and snacks. In order for LEAs to utilize ELO Grant funds, they must apply it toward seven supplemental and support strategies. LEAs shall expend ELO Grant funds only for any of the following seven supplemental and support strategies: extending instructional learning time, accelerating progress to close learning gaps, integrated pupil supports, community learning hubs, supports for credit deficient pupils, additional academic services, and training for school staff. LEAs are not required to implement each supplemental instruction and support strategy; rather LEAs are to work collaboratively with their community partners to identify the supplemental instruction and support strategies that will be implemented. LEAs are encouraged to engage, plan, and collaborate on program operation with community partners and expanded learning programs, and leverage existing behavioral health partnerships and Medi-Cal billing options, in the design and implementation of services.
Green Bay, WIuwgb.edu

UW Extended Campus, in partnership with UW System campuses, to launch five new online certificates this fall

MADISON, Wis.—UW Extended Campus, in partnership with University of Wisconsin System campuses, will offer five new online certificates aligned with industry needs and high-growth occupations in September 2021. The new programs include graduate-level, semester-based certificates in Applied Bioinformatics, Data Science, Senior Living and Services Leadership, and Sustainability and Well-being; and an undergraduate-level certificate in Health Care Informatics, offered in the UW Flexible Option competency-based format.
CollegesMorning Sun

Register now for fall courses at Mid Michigan College

Registration for fall courses at Mid Michigan College is available now, with courses starting Monday, August 30. Mid’s courses are scheduled to take place on-campus and remotely through a variety of delivery methods utilizing the latest technologies. “The health and safety of our campus community is our top concern as...