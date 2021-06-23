Cancel
Meijer engages customers via ‘clickable’ interactive end caps

By Dan Berthiaume
chainstoreage.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Midwest discount chain is applying the concept of clicking a product online to obtain more information to in-store displays. Meijer is partnering with CPG pet product company Purina and retail marketing platform Perch to launch a product engagement platform at 200 stores. Interactive end caps in the pet section seamlessly incorporate a digital screen that automatically senses what products shoppers touch, and delivers videos and digital information about those items.

