Meijer engages customers via ‘clickable’ interactive end caps
A Midwest discount chain is applying the concept of clicking a product online to obtain more information to in-store displays. Meijer is partnering with CPG pet product company Purina and retail marketing platform Perch to launch a product engagement platform at 200 stores. Interactive end caps in the pet section seamlessly incorporate a digital screen that automatically senses what products shoppers touch, and delivers videos and digital information about those items.chainstoreage.com