As is the case in most cities in Arapahoe County and the metro area, Aurora city council members are elected for four-year staggered terms. With ten people on the council, five are elected every two years. This year, a city councilor will be elected from wards one, two, and three, and two of the four at large council members will be chosen. Becky Hogan is one of five people competing for the two at-large positions.