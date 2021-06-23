‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Momma Dee Responds to Backlash over Social Media Post

Tamar Braxton shared a video on her social media account that has fans smiling. Check it out here. ‘My favorite human is 8‼️ I’m so grateful that God chose us to be soulmates 🙏🏼 you are my ENTIRE world @loganland7 I love you with my entire heart. May you understand that EVERYTHING I do is for you and in the best interest of you. Even with all the mistakes I’ve made, being your mom is the greatest gift from God hands down‼️‼️ you are the BEST of the best and God did his GOOD work with you 🍀 you are truly GREAT AT 8🤸🏾‍♂️ #happybirthdayLogan,’ Tamar captioned her post.