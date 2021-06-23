‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Momma Dee Responds to Backlash over Social Media Post
Momma Dee has had her share of controversial moments. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Momma Dee loves her children. So she has been one of Scrappy’s biggest supporters since the first season on the show. At times, her loyalty to Scrappy put her at odds with other people. So when Scrappy’s romantic relationships didn’t work out, Momma Dee sided with her son. And at times, she had some explosive moments when she decided she needed to get involved.urbanbellemag.com