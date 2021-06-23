Advancing Women’s Economic Future In The Cloud Computing Market
Cloud adoption is increasing job opportunities in Cloud Computing. The onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic has expedited a rapid surge in the adoption of cloud computing infrastructure. Businesses significantly bolster their IT spending, especially in cloud services to rollout business models that meet remote working environments and help them to stay connected with each other. So, as more and more companies invest in cloud infrastructures, a job opportunity in the cloud industry is gaining momentum.www.geekwire.com