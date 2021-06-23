Advancing Women’s Economic Future In The Cloud Computing Market

The global cloud TV market size reached USD 2.03 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for video on demand with high quality user experience is expected to drive global cloud TV market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for cloud streaming services is expected to propel global cloud TV market growth in the near future. Furthermore, increasing adoption of 5G technology is further expected to augment revenue growth of the global cloud TV market during the forecast period. Several telecom providers are capitalizing on the progress of 5G technology to reinforce the cloud TV experience, which is expected to continue to boost market growth going ahead.