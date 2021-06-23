School is still in session in this Louisiana parish. How is the ‘balance of instruction’ going?

It is the middle of June, but students in Louisiana’s Red River Parish, like Jayden Young, are still waking up early every morning to catch the school bus at 7:30 a.m. Like the rest of the district’s 1,400 students, Young’s last day of school is June 29. Summer vacation is just six weeks long and classes start up again on August 11. Young, a high school junior, said he is jealous of his friends in neighboring parishes who wrapped up in May.