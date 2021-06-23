Cancel
Data for AI: Patient Safety, Laboratory Interoperability, and SHIELD with Gregory Pappas, Associate Director for National Surveillance at the FDA

geekwire.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecial Featured Guest: Gregory Pappas, Associate Director National Surveillance at the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and his presentation ‘Patient Safety, Laboratory Interoperability, and SHIELD with Gregory Pappas, Associate Director for National Surveillance at the FDA’!. Laboratory data is critical to patient safety and essential for a wide variety of...

www.geekwire.com
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
FDA
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

DoD teams to streamline data at combatant commands in AI initiative

June 23 (UPI) -- Deputy Defense Director Kathleen Hicks this week announced the formation of units to help U.S. combatant commands better deal with data and artificial intelligence. The Artificial Intelligence & Data Acceleration, or AIDA, initiative will dispatch two teams of AI experts to the headquarters of the 11...
IndustryMedCity News

Roche antibody gets FDA authorization for treating hospitalized Covid-19 patients

When Covid-19 infection progresses to severe disease, the immune system can become one of a patient’s greatest threats. In some people, the immune response is hyperactive, sparking excessive inflammation. A Roche drug approved to treat the inflammation associated with rheumatoid arthritis now has emergency authorization to address hyperinflammation in Covid-19, offering a new treatment option for hospitalized patients.
TechnologyC4ISR & Networks

You go to war with the data you have: next-generation AI for national security

Artificial intelligence is the most powerful technology in generations with the potential to impact U.S. security, welfare and global leadership. U.S. national security agencies must develop and integrate AI-enabled capabilities to compete and defend in the AI era. However, standard methods and AI technologies fall short for the high-consequence and specialized missions of national security. The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) and National Laboratories are developing the Next-Generation of AI — innovative methods and technologies designed for national security challenges and operational concepts. National security agencies should leverage NNSA’s Next-Generation AI research and development to accelerate AI innovation and enable an AI-ready force.
Businessrdworldonline.com

CD/Labs joins Science Data Experts helping companies implement machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies

ACD/Labs, a provider of scientific informatics technologies for molecular characterization, has announced a partnership with Science Data Experts (SDE). Together, ACD/Labs and SDE will use their experience and expertise to enable life sciences organizations to implement a variety of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to accelerate innovation in R&D.
Oak Brook, ILdupagepolicyjournal.com

Associated Brands, Inc. in Oak Brook receives FDA inspection

Associated Brands, Inc. in Oak Brook was inspected by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on May 12 for foodborne biological hazards, according to data posted on the FDA's website. The final report indicated Associated Brands, Inc. should take no action to correct any of the organization's managing operations. The...
Healthehrintelligence.com

Premier Nudges CMS to Boost Patient Data Exchange, Interoperability

- CMS should establish cross-continuum data standards, automate the prior authorization process, and integrate administrative and clinical data to advance interoperability and improve patient data exchange, Premier healthcare alliance outlined in a recent letter to CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. The healthcare alliance noted that while the ONC interoperability rule has...
Businessehrintelligence.com

CommonWell Adds Vendor to Boost Interoperability, Data Exchange

The vendor’s clients will now be able to exchange health data with over 22,000 healthcare provider sites in CommonWell’s nationwide network. The health IT company completed certification in less than two months to become a CommonWell Service Adopter. “Our members are essential to ensuring CommonWell fulfills its mission to enable...
healthleadersmedia.com

New CMS Data Interoperability Rule Takes Effect July 1

The rule aims to free data from silos to promote interoperability between payers and providers. — On July 1,a final rule by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) takes effect, and aims to continue, as CMS says, "to build on its roadmap to improve interoperability and health information access for patients, providers, and payers. When implemented effectively, health information exchange (interoperability) can also reduce the burden of certain administrative processes, such as prior authorization. We have issued regulations that will drive change in how clinical and administrative information is exchanged between payers, providers and patients, and will support more efficient care coordination."
Computersaithority.com

Robotic Process Automation Initiative At George Mason University Releases Research On The Promise Of Robotic Process Automation For The Public Sector

Research highlights how the adoption of RPA can improve productivity, operations and service delivery of public sector organizations. The Robotic Process Automation Initiative (RPA) at The Center for Business Civic Engagement at George Mason University,released its first research paper entitled, “The Promise of RPA for the Public Sector,” outlining RPA technology for non-IT experts and illustrating its history and how it is being utilized.
HealthPhramalive.com

FDA Approves SOAANZ for Edema Treatment in Patients with Heart Failure and Renal Disease

FDA Approves SOAANZ for Edema Treatment in Patients with Heart Failure and Renal Disease. – Sarfez Pharmaceuticals announced today approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Virginia-based company’s New Drug Application for Soaanz®, a once-a-day improved formulation of the loop diuretic torsemide. The approved drug provides a new treatment option for patients suffering from heart failure who experience persistent edema, swelling in the lower limbs and/or abdomen, despite a loop diuretic therapy. Soaanz provides a longer duration of peak effects and as a result, does not cause excessive urination.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Newly Released Global Public Health Data Standard to Enable Vaccine Administration Data Interoperability

BRUSSELS, Belgium & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2021-- CDISCannounced the release of a freely available standard that maps existing international standards to facilitate interoperability of data and metadata related to vaccine administration. Developed in partnership with the Global Information for Public Health Transformation (GIPHT), an initiative of the Learning Health Community, the Vaccination Administration Version 1.0 standard represents a minimum set of key data elements for electronically documenting vaccinations.
ElectronicsMcKnight's

Sensor technology with artificial intelligence to improve patient safety

In today’s world, advances in technology have provided a great opportunity for the application of this technology targeted at improving the safety of healthcare patients. Consider having a caregiver who could be with an individual patient 24/7 and record everything that goes on with that patient. There is no question that the patient would benefit from a higher level of safety.
Healthehrintelligence.com

How SDOH Data Interoperability, Standards Advance Health Equity

Henry and Meklir noted that social determinants of health are environmental, social, and economic conditions that affect health and quality-of-life outcomes. “Addressing inequities in these conditions, driven in large part due to the root causes of poverty and racism, can be supported in part through the collection, documentation, reporting, access and use of social determinants of health data,” Henry and Meklier explained.
CancerU.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA In Brief: FDA Encourages Inclusion of Patients with Incurable Cancers in Oncology Clinical Trials Regardless of Prior Therapies

The following quote is attributed to Richard Pazdur, M.D., director of the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence and acting director of the Office of Oncologic Diseases in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “Today, the FDA issued a draft guidance encouraging industry to include patients with incurable cancers...
Medical & Biotechfoxwilmington.com

FDA authorizes Roche drug for severely ill COVID-19 patients

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency approval to Roche’s Actemra (tocilizumab) to boost outcomes among hospitalized COVID-19 patients receiving oxygen and steroid medications. Data from clinical trials among over 5,600 hospitalized patients indicated infusions, in addition to routine care, cut patients’ length of hospital stay and reduced the risk...
Healthhbr.org

We Should Test AI the Way the FDA Tests Medicines

We would never allow a drug to be sold in the market without having gone through rigorous testing — not even in the context of a health crisis like the coronavirus pandemic. Then why do we allow algorithms that can be just as damaging as a potent drug to be let loose into the world without having undergone similarly rigorous testing? At the moment, anyone can design an algorithm and use it to make important decisions about people — whether they get a loan, or a job, or an apartment, or a prison sentence — without any oversight or any kind of evidence-based requirement. The general population is being used as guinea pigs.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

The versatility of external quality assessment for the surveillance of laboratory and in vitro diagnostic performance: SARS-CoV-2 viral genome detection in Austria

Clin Chem Lab Med. 2021 Jun 29. doi: 10.1515/cclm-2021-0604. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: External quality assessment (EQA) schemes provide information on individual and general analytical performance of participating laboratories and test systems. The aim of this study was to investigate the use and performance of SARS-CoV-2 virus genome detection systems in Austrian laboratories and their preparedness to face challenges associated with the pandemic.
Public Healthaustinnews.net

Patients Choice Laboratories Launches PCR Covid-19 Test Plus Variants

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Patients Choice Laboratories (PCL), a leading life sciences company, is proud to offer its PCR SARS-CoV-2 Test including 9 coronavirus variants. COVID-19 variants are now being considered by the CDC as a serious concern. According to the World Health Organization, the Delta variant, first reported in India, is now accounting for nearly 10% of coronavirus cases in the US1. Both the CDC and WHO have labeled the Delta variant a 'variant of concern,' which means scientists think it is more transmissible or may cause a more serious version of the disease. With multiple variants already established and with the concern of others on the horizon, Patients Choice Laboratories is ready to assist.
Technologyaithority.com

Apixio Announces InfoStream™ – An Interoperability Platform That Provides Flexible Acquisition Options For Electronic Health Records, Patient Charts, And Other Digital Healthcare Data

Efficient, Automated Access To Major EHRs To Speed Time To Insights. Apixio, the AI healthcare analytics company, announced expanded capabilities to its InfoStream™ healthcare data interoperability platform using FHIR®, EHR proprietary APIs, HL7, and other standards to automate the retrieval and extraction of EHR data and surface Apixio AI-powered insights back at the point-of-care.