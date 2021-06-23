Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Gone are the doomy graphs of yesteryear – Nadhim Zahawi bathed in the glory of Britain's success

By Madeline Grant
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Wednesday’s Downing Street press conference was meant to give a booster jab to the national morale; encouraging the last anti-vax stragglers to end their resistance once and for all, and urging the country to sit tight for a few more weeks. But it also delivered a world-class boost for Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister.

www.telegraph.co.uk
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nadhim Zahawi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Nhs England#Public Health England#Extreeemely#Covid#Newspeak#Cabinet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Related
LifestyleThe Guardian

10 of Britain’s best lidos

Another clear winner in the British seaside lido beauty parade. Built in 1935 in a semi-circular shape heading out to sea, Tinside Lido has striped blue tiling and retains the original changing rooms. It also has a backdrop of Plymouth Hoe. It’s open all summer, with a wide sun terrace, fountains and a pleasing sense of frivolity along with lifeguards and essential post-swim oriented cafe.
TravelTelegraph

Britain's Covid travel policy is irrational and damaging

The UK’s Covid travel policy is not only confusing and cumbersome, it lacks any rationale. To deny fully vaccinated people the chance to travel overseas without quarantining on their return makes no sense. More than that, EU leaders look at the cautious approach in the UK and conclude that it would be better to keep British tourists out.
PoliticsBBC

Lancashire scraps UK City of Culture 2025 bid

Lancashire has ditched its bid to become the UK City of Culture 2025 after the council withdrew its support. It was aiming to be the first county to clinch the coveted title. Lancashire County County (LCC) said it was a strong proposal but underwriting it by up to £22m was "too great a financial risk".
TravelThe Guardian

New routes to recovery for Britain’s tour guides

A normal sunny day in June would see the Tower of London as busy as a beehive, with 50 or more of the capital’s Blue Badge guides leading tour groups around the Jewel House and the Bloody Tower. Since it reopened on 19 May, the Tower has seen just a handful of tours, and Britain’s tour guides are facing a bleak time as the pandemic enters its second summer.
Swimming & SurfingFrankfort Times

Skateboarder to be Britain's youngest Summer Olympian

LONDON (AP) — Skateboarder Sky Brown will become Britain's youngest Summer Olympian in Tokyo next month. Brown will be 13 years, 11 days old when she competes in her park discipline on Aug. 4, surpassing the British record of Margery Hinton, who was 31 days older when she swam in Amsterdam in 1928.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Reuters

Britain's Tesco expands rapid delivery trial

LONDON (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket group, has extended a one-hour delivery trial as it tests consumers’ appetite for the service, its boss said on Friday. Rapid delivery is the latest frontier in the battle for grocery shoppers’ cash. A raft of new firms, including Weezy, Getir, Dija and...
LifestyleTelegraph

Britain's best surf spots to rival California

Britain is a nation with a glorious coastline of craggy cliffs, rugged peninsulas and soft sandy bays lapped by waves. On this island, where the furthest you can be from the coast is just 70 miles (113km), it’s no wonder that a surf scene has blossomed into a multi-billion-pound industry.
LifestyleThe Guardian

10 of Britain’s best indie bookshops

Bringing a little Parisian vibe to London, Word on the Water can be found on the Regent’s Canal towpath in an old canal boat, just off York Way in the rejuvenated and buzzy district of King’s Cross. I discovered it relatively recently, but it’s a great bookshop with new and second-hand titles carefully chosen by owner Jonathan. Bookshop dog Star usually keeps a sleepy eye on the passersby from her spot by the door. Visit on a sunny afternoon (it opens from 12 to 7pm each day) and combine your trip with a picnic on the embankment above or a visit to one of the alfresco restaurants and bars in the square nearby.
CoronavirusBBC

Lancastria: Service for Britain's worst maritime disaster

Commemorations to mark Britain's worst maritime disaster - the sinking of the Lancastria - have been held. It is estimated between 4,000 and 6,000 people died when the ship was bombed by a Nazi plane on 17 June 1940. Prime Minister Winston Churchill imposed a media blackout, fearing the disaster's...
AgricultureTelegraph

The battle to save Britain's meat processing industry

Vicky Morgan isn’t someone who is easily shaken. “But, now, honestly? I’m seriously worried,” she says. At her pig farm in Yorkshire they produce around 900 pigs a week and are “completely reliant on the meat processing factories taking our weekly slaughter numbers”. “It’s a cycle, so if the abattoir...
Businessfashionweekdaily.com

Serial entrepreneurs, Ashton Jude & Hannah Pereira, expanding ‘Bath Box’ brand to USA after massive success in Australia

“We are successful because listen to what our customers want, and try our best to give it to them,” says Ashton Jude, co-founder of Australia’s leading luxury bath brand in Australia, Bath Box. Founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneurs, Ashton Jude and Hannah Pereira, the Bath Box brand is now a multi-million dollar company based out of Melbourne, Australia. With a wide collection of luxury bath products, such as bath bombs, bath salts, bath soaks, and various bubble bath items, the company has experienced a surge of customer demand in Australia driven by the recent pandemic. Hannah Pereira, co-founder of Bath Box, was originally from New York, USA but having moved to Australia in 2014 had a dream to share true bath comfort and luxury with all Australians. This led to her handcrafting some of the brand’s first in the space of her home garage. As her friends and family showed interest in these creations, she thought maybe others would feel the same, and she brought on business partner and co-founder, Ashton Jude, to help with the development of the Bath Box website and to help take the company off the ground. Very quickly, Bath Box products went viral on social media, with millions of impressions on what became their two best selling products, the bath pillow and bath caddy.
Public Healthwmleader.com

Britain’s longest-hospitalized COVID patient dies

Britain’s longest COVID-19 patient has died, after spending more than a year in hospital. Jason Kelk, 49, who suffered from asthma and diabetes, died at hospice in Leeds, surrounded by family after deciding he could not “live like this anymore.” He had asked his doctors to cease all treatment after spending more than 14 months in a hospital.
Businesskfgo.com

Britain’s Lloyds axes further 44 branches

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group is closing 44 bank branches across England and Wales this year, as lenders across the industry ramp up cost-cutting. Banks have stepped up branch closures after many paused restructuring for much of last year to focus on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lloyds confirmed...
TrafficBBC

Chippenham MP calls for solution to Bath's traffic woes

An MP said lorries have been "rumbling" through her constituency "at all hours" since air pollution control measures were introduced in Bath. Chippenham MP Michelle Donelan said the impact of the city's Clean Air Zone (CAZ), launched in March, was clear. She said other measures, such as weight restrictions on...
Healthgponline.com

NHS England targets rise in GP appointments to deliver government election pledge

The target appears in a document published alongside an updated 'system oversight framework' (SOF) published last week by NHS officials. Access is a core part of one of five 'national themes' set out in the SOF, and despite former health secretary Matt Hancock pledging that targets on face-to-face appointments would not be imposed on practices, NHS England has made clear that primary care will face increasing scrutiny from evolving integrated care systems.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Daily UK Covid cases highest since 29 January

Britain has recorded a further 26,068 new cases of Covid-19, the highest daily number since late January.Daily government figures also show a further 14 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK total to 128,140.Case numbers are the highest since 29 January, when the country was emerging from the second wave. The total number of cases over the past seven days is up 69.9% on the total for the previous week.Meanwhile, daily Covid-19 vaccination figures for Wednesday show 44,719,762 people have now received the first dose of a vaccine and 32,872,450 have received a...