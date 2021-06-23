Gone are the doomy graphs of yesteryear – Nadhim Zahawi bathed in the glory of Britain's success

“We are successful because listen to what our customers want, and try our best to give it to them,” says Ashton Jude, co-founder of Australia’s leading luxury bath brand in Australia, Bath Box. Founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneurs, Ashton Jude and Hannah Pereira, the Bath Box brand is now a multi-million dollar company based out of Melbourne, Australia. With a wide collection of luxury bath products, such as bath bombs, bath salts, bath soaks, and various bubble bath items, the company has experienced a surge of customer demand in Australia driven by the recent pandemic. Hannah Pereira, co-founder of Bath Box, was originally from New York, USA but having moved to Australia in 2014 had a dream to share true bath comfort and luxury with all Australians. This led to her handcrafting some of the brand’s first in the space of her home garage. As her friends and family showed interest in these creations, she thought maybe others would feel the same, and she brought on business partner and co-founder, Ashton Jude, to help with the development of the Bath Box website and to help take the company off the ground. Very quickly, Bath Box products went viral on social media, with millions of impressions on what became their two best selling products, the bath pillow and bath caddy.