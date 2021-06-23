Golden Knights Offensive Struggles Put Them on the Brink

The Vegas Golden Knights lost 3-2 in overtime in Montreal to the Canadiens on Thursday night, losing the series 4-2 and ending their season on a sour note. It was a bitter conclusion to the season for Vegas, which was favored to win the Stanley Cup. The Knights were trying to bring the series back to Vegas for a game seven on Saturday but it wasn’t to be as Montreal only needed 90 seconds of the overtime period to send them home for the summer. It was the second year in a row that the Knights were eliminated in the semifinals and the second year in a row that the team had trouble scoring. Vegas, despite having numerous opportunities, had no power play goals against Montreal, going 0-for-15. Captain Mark Stone had no points in the series and the majority of the Knights goals were scored by defensemen. It will be a summer of soul searching for the team and some changes are inevitable. Let’s give the Knights credit though for another good season. For an expansion team in only its’ fourth year, the Knights have more than exceeded expectations. Vegas this season tied Colorado for the most points and was the only team to hit the 40 win mark. The team has also unified the city as our first major sports team. Thanks Knights for another good season…we’ll get ’em next year!