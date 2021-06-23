Golden Knights Offensive Struggles Put Them on the Brink
Part of being a man is admitting when you’re wrong. When I first started here at The Hockey Writers, I asked myself what would be the best way to garner the most views and comments on my first article for the website. After a couple of minutes of deep thought, I decided on outlining why I believed the Vegas Golden Knights were going to win it all this year. In my mind, it made sense; they had not one but two all-star goaltenders. They had offensive powerhouses in Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, and William Karlsson on the roster. Finally, they had just signed Alex Pietrangelo, who was a year removed from captaining the St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup.thehockeywriters.com