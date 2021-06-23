Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Golden Knights Offensive Struggles Put Them on the Brink

By Michael Vidakis
The Hockey Writers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart of being a man is admitting when you’re wrong. When I first started here at The Hockey Writers, I asked myself what would be the best way to garner the most views and comments on my first article for the website. After a couple of minutes of deep thought, I decided on outlining why I believed the Vegas Golden Knights were going to win it all this year. In my mind, it made sense; they had not one but two all-star goaltenders. They had offensive powerhouses in Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, and William Karlsson on the roster. Finally, they had just signed Alex Pietrangelo, who was a year removed from captaining the St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup.

thehockeywriters.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Marchessault
Person
Nicolas Roy
Person
William Karlsson
Person
Max Pacioretty
Person
Reilly Smith
Person
Alex Pietrangelo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#The Golden Knights#The Hockey Writers#The St Louis Blues#The Montreal Canadiens#Stone#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
News Break
Sports
News Break
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
Country
Sweden
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLNBC Sports

Canadiens-Golden Knights stream – Game 2 on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Game 2 between the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights. Canadiens-Golden Knights stream coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here. The Golden...
NHLNBC Sports

Josh Anderson sends Canadiens to stunning series lead over Golden Knights

Josh Anderson had scored one goal in his last 24 games. Then he scored the two most important goals of his Canadiens career. Without their head coach due to COVID regulations, the Canadiens took a 2-1 series lead on the Golden Knights with a 3-2 stunning overtime win on Friday night. It took the most unlikely of circumstances to get there, and Anderson was involved the entire way.
NHLreviewjournal.com

Golden Knights forward finishes third in Selke Trophy voting

Mark Stone fell short in his quest for the Selke Trophy. The Golden Knights captain finished third in the voting, with Florida’s Aleksander Barkov winning the award for the NHL’s best defensive forward, the league announced Friday before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup semifinals at the Montreal Canadiens. Boston’s...
NHLblackchronicle.com

Vegas Golden Knights try to avoid elimination in Montreal

After the New York Islanders took Game 6 on Wednesday night, the NHL is officially two wins away from having the Montreal Canadiens and the Islanders playing for the Stanley Cup — although the Vegas Golden Knights and Tampa Bay Lightning may have something to say about that before it can happen.
NHLNHL

Golden Knights Fall in Game 5, Head Back to Montreal on Brink

The Vegas Golden Knights were defeated by the Montreal Canadiens, 4-1, in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Montreal leads the series, 3-2. THE SERIES SO FAR. Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Canadiens 1. Game 2: Canadiens 3, Golden Knights 2. Game 3:...
NHLtheScore

Golden Knights turn to Lehner for Game 4

Marc-Andre Fleury's gaffe has at least temporarily cost him his job. Robin Lehner started Game 4 for the Vegas Golden Knights in their Stanley Cup semifinal series against the Montreal Canadiens. It's Lehner's first game in exactly three weeks and only his second start in the playoffs. The Swede surrendered...
NHLLas Vegas Sun

Late mistake dooms Golden Knights in Game 3 loss to Canadiens

The Golden Knights had Friday’s game in the bag. The Canadiens would have had the 1:55 to throw out an extra attacker to try to tie the game, sure. Maybe they would have tied it and Game 3 would be remembered as a heroic comeback by Montreal instead of the far worse reality it turned out to be for Vegas.
NHLknightsonice.com

Return of Chandler Stephenson is ‘on the horizon’ for the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights may soon have their No. 1 center back in the lineup. Chandler Stephenson has missed the past three games due to an undisclosed injury, but coach Pete DeBoer says his return is within distance. “We’ve played this series without our No. 1 centerman so far,” DeBoer said....
NHLLas Vegas Sun

Golden Knights still searching for offense heading into Game 5 against Canadiens

The immediate takeaways from Game 4 were all positive for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner was spectacular in a pinch-hit role with 27 saves, while hometown kid Nicolas Roy scored the winner in overtime. Vegas left Montreal with a split, setting up a three-game series for a trip to the Stanley Cup Final with two games at home.
NHLreviewjournal.com

Canadiens use youth, experience to overwhelm Golden Knights

The talented young core of the Canadiens has been on full display during their unexpected NHL playoff run, and Tuesday night was no exception in a 4-1 win over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Montreal’s veterans also have made their presence felt, as youth and experience have combined to...
NHLNHL

Canadiens push Golden Knights to brink in Semifinals with Game 5 win

LAS VEGAS -- The Montreal Canadiens took the lead in the Stanley Cup Semifinals with a 4-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists, and Cole Caufield scored for the Canadiens, who are one win from their first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final since 1993. Carey Price made 26 saves.
NHLjammin1057.com

Season Over For Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights lost 3-2 in overtime in Montreal to the Canadiens on Thursday night, losing the series 4-2 and ending their season on a sour note. It was a bitter conclusion to the season for Vegas, which was favored to win the Stanley Cup. The Knights were trying to bring the series back to Vegas for a game seven on Saturday but it wasn’t to be as Montreal only needed 90 seconds of the overtime period to send them home for the summer. It was the second year in a row that the Knights were eliminated in the semifinals and the second year in a row that the team had trouble scoring. Vegas, despite having numerous opportunities, had no power play goals against Montreal, going 0-for-15. Captain Mark Stone had no points in the series and the majority of the Knights goals were scored by defensemen. It will be a summer of soul searching for the team and some changes are inevitable. Let’s give the Knights credit though for another good season. For an expansion team in only its’ fourth year, the Knights have more than exceeded expectations. Vegas this season tied Colorado for the most points and was the only team to hit the 40 win mark. The team has also unified the city as our first major sports team. Thanks Knights for another good season…we’ll get ’em next year!
NHLsinbin.vegas

Who’s To Blame For The Golden Knights Underachieving… Again

It’s a sad moment for fans when a hockey season abruptly ends like it did last Thursday. Reality sets in when a Cup run is over and the 31st franchise will have to wait another year for a chance at the ultimate prize. Unfortunately, the truth is, this was another wasted season for the Golden Knights. For the second straight year, Vegas faced an inferior opponent and couldn’t find a way to force a game seven. Their leaders, coaches, and framers failed again and almost identically in back-to-back years.
NHLreviewjournal.com

Golden Knights create 1st NFTs, put 7 up for auction

The Golden Knights took their first plunge into the non-fungible token, or NFT, space Thursday. The Knights created eight NFTs and made seven available in a 48-hour auction at Crypto.com/NFT. The auction ends at 9 a.m. Saturday. The seven NFTs available come with extra benefits, such as tickets to a home game or a jersey.
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Registers assist in loss

Kolesar posted an assist and five hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens in Game 2. Kolesar won a faceoff back to Alex Pietrangelo, who scored from the point at 18:46 of the second period. The 24-year-old Kolesar began the game on the third line but moved up to a prime position between Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone on the top line to begin the second period. With Chandler Stephenson (upper body) deemed day-to-day, Kolesar could be in line to take on a top-six role after a decent showing Wednesday. He's collected four points, 49 hits, 12 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 13 playoff outings.
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Tallies in overtime loss

Roy scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 3. Roy opened the scoring at 3:16 of the second period, capitalizing on a Canadiens turnover behind their own net. The 24-year-old was back in his usual third-line role after seeing a brief turn as a top-line center in Wednesday's Game 2. Roy is up to three goals, four assists, 20 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-1 rating through 16 playoff contests.
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Earns assist in return

Nosek (undisclosed) posted an assist, three hits, two shots on goal and two PIM in 15:24 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 3. Nosek returned to a bottom-six role after a 13-game absence. He was able to post the secondary helper on Alex Pietrangelo's third-period goal for his first point in the playoffs. Nosek is unlikely to see anything more than a third-line assignment, so he carries limited appeal in DFS.
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Back in action

Nosek (undisclosed) will be in Friday's Game 3 lineup against Montreal, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Nosek has missed the last 13 games and hasn't been available since Game 2 of the first round against the Wild. The 28-year-old scored 18 points with 51 hits in 38 games during the regular season. He'll skate in a bottom-six role Friday.
NHLreviewjournal.com

Golden Knights face extra COVID restrictions in Canada

The Golden Knights have boldly gone where no other U.S.-based NHL team has this season: Canada. Montreal became the league’s first team to cross the U.S.-Canada border when it came to Las Vegas for Games 1 and 2 of its semifinal series. It’s the Knights’ turn now because of a special exemption from the Canadian government that allows them to avoid the usual mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers.
NHLFox5 KVVU

Golden Knights GM tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon tested positive for COVID-19, according to team officials Sunday afternoon. The Golden Knights' issued a statement ahead of Game 4 against the Montreal Canadiens. "We are aware of a positive test result involving Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly...