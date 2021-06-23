Cancel
Ohio State

If needed, Buckeyes can get creative with star-studded receivers rotation

By Austin Ward
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe speculation, debate and conversations about Ohio State never end, and Lettermen Row is always ready to dive into the discussions. All week long, senior writer Austin Ward will field topics about the Buckeyes submitted by readers and break down anything that’s on the minds of the Best Damn Fans in the Land. Have a question that needs to be tackled, like the one today about Ohio State and the use of the wide receivers as part of Position Week? Send it in right here — and check back daily for the answers.

Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Buckeyes can put teams away quickly

The Ohio State football team has such a dangerous offense that they can put teams away very quickly. Perhaps no team has a more explosive offense than the Ohio State football team. They have two of the best receivers in the country, the two best tackles in the country, and a running game that is more than solid. That’s not even mentioning a solid tight end like Jeremy Ruckert.
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

How Buckeyes handle major recruiting visits, analyzing depth at receiver

COLUMBUS — Ohio State and Brian Hartline have built one of the deepest and most talented wide receiver units in all of college football. As part of Wide Receivers Week at Lettermen Row, the crew is back at Roosters to break down the talent of the unit and plenty more, especially from the recruiting trail.
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

Rising Buckeyes star named on Lott IMPACT Trophy watchlist

COLUMBUS — Zach Harrison has positioned himself for a monster fall at Ohio State. The Buckeyes defensive end attacked offseason workouts in the weight room, reshaping his frame and giving him renewed confidence. It all came together in the spring as the junior looked the part of a game-changing player. NFL scouts started to take notice along with the rest of the college football world.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Can the explosiveness of Rutgers’ Aron Cruickshank once again allow Greg Schiano to get creative against Ohio State? Buckeyes’ best opponents, No. 29

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team opens the season Sept. 2 at Minnesota. We are counting down the best 50 players Ohio State will face on that 2021 schedule. Today, Rutgers’ Aron Cruickshank:. No. 29: Aron Cruickshank, wide receiver, Rutgers. 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, junior. 2020 stats: 37 catches,...
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

Projecting Buckeyes depth chart for nation’s top wide receivers unit

COLUMBUS — Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has built the best room in the country. Since taking over at his post in 2018, Hartline has managed to land the top receiver in two different recruiting classes and a pair of other five-star prospects. Every receiver he has recruited has been a top-100 player in the country. And he doesn’t show any signs of slowing down for the future.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Here is how Tim Tebow has looked at Jaguars practice

There are very few people who believe Tim Tebow has a legitimate chance to make the Jacksonville Jaguars’ final roster, but that does not mean the former quarterback is embarrassing himself this offseason. ESPN’s Michael DiRocco said on “Get Up!” Monday that Tebow has not looked out of place while...
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

Key 2023 receivers, in-state stars highlight huge Buckeyes recruiting camp

Stay in touch or be left out because Ohio State recruiting is a 24-hour, seven-day-per-week obsession. What’s the latest news as the Buckeyes build for the future? Get that and more Sunday through Thursday on Lettermen Row. Today’s notebook checks in on the biggest names to know at Tuesday’s one-day recruiting camp with the Buckeyes.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Look: Major Ohio State Transfer Target Arrives In Columbus

Gaoteote announced he was leaving USC back in early December. At one time, he was rumored to be headed to Texas, but things have been trending toward the Buckeyes. Over the weekend, Gaoteote reportedly appeared in the Ohio State student directory. Now, the former five-star recruit is apparently in Columbus.
Ohio State247Sports

10 Buckeyes that need to step up in 2021

Every year Ohio State produces top talent; that's why the Buckeyes have won four straight Big Ten titles and been in back-to-back College Football Playoffs, including last year's national championship game. But every year, the Scarlet and Gray see some of that top talent depart the program, either through graduation or early departure to the NFL Draft. In order to maintain that success, Ohio State needs new players to emerge each year, filling the shoes of those that have departed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Chris Olave, Wide Receiver, Ohio State Buckeyes

Lamattina: Chris Olave is a very smooth athlete as an outside receiver. He uses his technical refinement to create separation. He has extremely reliable hands in all parts of the field. Relies on a hesitation move out of his release to catch his matchup off guard. Offers value as a field stretcher and can also come back on hitches or over the middle to mix it up. Has good zonal awareness of where the holes in the deep zones are to attack. Well-developed deep route runner. Willing run blocker. Good footwork and technique at the break of his route to create enough of a cushion for a safe passing lane. Subscribe for full article.
Ohio StatePosted by
247Sports

Ohio State's top challenger for best Big Ten receiving corps

The Ohio State Buckeyes enter the 2021 college football season with one of the top receiving corps in the entire country. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are bonafide first-round draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft while Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming are each five-star recruits who are entering their second seasons with the Buckeyes.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Duane Washington to stay in NBA Draft, will not return to Ohio State

Ohio State guard Duane Washington surprised some when he announced for the 2021 NBA Draft early on this offseason. Washington, who last year completed his junior season with the Buckeyes, was one of two Scarlet and Gray players, along with sophomore EJ Liddell, to announce for the draft. After workouts,...
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

Five Questions as Buckeyes prepare to unleash elite wide receivers unit

COLUMBUS — Maybe it doesn’t really make that much difference who wins the Ohio State quarterback position. Considering the star-studded array of wide receivers that should certainly help simplify that job, the Buckeyes probably can’t go wrong with any passer. It doesn’t hurt that all three candidates at quarterback are...
Footballchatsports.com

Huge Week for Jeff Hafley, Harbaugh Gets a QB, and a Pair of Buckeye Targets Heading Elsewhere

A wild month of June is nearly in the books and we're now in the midst of yet another dead period. It was a month that saw Ohio State add a pair of four-star 2022 commitments in wide receiver Kaleb Brown and Tennessee running back Dallan Hayden. And now it's just a waiting game to see when some of the other official visitors may decide to join the nation's top-ranked recruiting class.