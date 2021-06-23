If needed, Buckeyes can get creative with star-studded receivers rotation

Lamattina: Chris Olave is a very smooth athlete as an outside receiver. He uses his technical refinement to create separation. He has extremely reliable hands in all parts of the field. Relies on a hesitation move out of his release to catch his matchup off guard. Offers value as a field stretcher and can also come back on hitches or over the middle to mix it up. Has good zonal awareness of where the holes in the deep zones are to attack. Well-developed deep route runner. Willing run blocker. Good footwork and technique at the break of his route to create enough of a cushion for a safe passing lane. Subscribe for full article.