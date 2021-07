SSM Health is joining numerous health systems across the country in making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for it’s employees. Vice President of Pharmacy Services with SSM Health Wisconsin Region Mo Kharbat tells WFDL news SSM Health will require all of it’s employees, providers and volunteers to be fully vaccinated by the end of September, ahead of the cold/influenza season. Kharbat says SSM Health needs to “lead by example.” Kharbat says in addition, the annual cold and influenza season is quickly approaching which may lead to a rapid rise in respiratory viral infections. As the new highly contagious Delta variant spurs another wave of COVID-19 infections across the country SSM Health is urging people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. Kharbat says new COVID-19 infections are rising due to the circulating Delta variant coupled with a low vaccination rate. SSM Health team members can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons.