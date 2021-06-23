Cancel
San Ignacio Resort Hotel: Belize's Luxury Jungle Escape

By Beth Graham
JustLuxe.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelize is known for its underwater adventures, but when I opted to spend a few days in the Belizean jungle at the San Ignacio Resort Hotel, I discovered that there’s so much more to this country than the ocean. The island’s air shuttle, Tropic Air, was closed due to COVID but since it was my first visit to the country, I welcomed the 3-hour cross country drive from the airport. And having a driver who is a native of the country gave us a fascinating local’s view of the country’s history, government, culture, and foods of Belize. Most don’t realize that English is the native language of this Central American country so it’s quite easy to navigate.

