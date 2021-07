(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police and Fire rushed to the scene of a mult-car wreck that damaged a house in Central Fargo. This happened earlier this morning when authorities say three cars crashed into each other on 13th Ave South and 10th Street. Two of vehicles involved went into a nearby home, causing what was described as a "fair" amount of damage. Only two people had minor injuries. Fire crews worked to stabilize the home before a contractor could be called out to repair the damage. It's not clear what caused the crash.