While fans of the Alien saga continue to wonder if there will ever be another movie, we've been given some good news over the last few months. A television show is in active production and Aliens is getting a new direct sequel from Marvel Comics. Also, it looks like the franchised universe will continue on in video game form. The latest news says that the upcoming Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be releasing to a multitude of gaming platforms later this summer. The co-op wave based shooter is being readied for release by Cold Iron Studios this August 24th.