Phenotypic expansion of CACNA1C-associated disorders to include isolated neurological manifestations
By Lance H. Rodan, Rebecca C. Spillmann, Harley T. Kurata, Shawn M. Lamothe, Jasmine Maghera, Rami Abou Jamra, Anna Alkelai, Stylianos E. Antonarakis, Isis Atallah, Omer Bar-Yosef, Frédéric Bilan, Kathrine Bjorgo, Xavier Blanc, Patrick Van Bogaert, Yoav Bolkier, Lindsay C. Burrage, Björn U. Christ, Jorge L. Granadillo, Patricia Dickson, Kirsten A. Donald, Christèle Dubourg, Aviva Eliyahu, Lisa Emrick, Kendra Engleman, Michaela Veronika Gonfiantini, Jean-Marc Good, Judith Kalser, Chiara Kloeckner, Guus Lachmeijer, Marina Macchiaiolo, Francesco Nicita, Sylvie Odent, Emily O’Heir, Xilma Ortiz-Gonzalez, Marta Pacio-Miguez, María Palomares-Bralo, Loren Pena, Konrad Platzer, Mathieu Quinodoz, Emmanuelle Ranza, Jill A. Rosenfeld, Eliane Roulet-Perez, Avni Santani, Fernando Santos-Simarro, Ben Pode-Shakked, Cara Skraban, Rachel Slaugh, Andrea Superti-Furga, Isabelle Thiffault, Richard H. van Jaabrsveld, Marie Vincent, Hong-Gang Wang, Pia Zacher, Undiagnosed Diseases Network, Eric Rush, Geoffrey Pitt, Ping Yee Billie Au, Vandana Shashi
13 days ago
CACNA1C encodes the alpha-1-subunit of a voltage-dependent L-type calcium channel expressed in human heart and brain. Heterozygous variants in CACNA1C have previously been reported in association with Timothy syndrome and long QT syndrome. Several case reports have suggested that CACNA1C variation may also be associated with a primarily neurological phenotype.
Pathogenic variants in Lysyl-tRNA synthetase 1 (KARS1) have increasingly been recognized as a cause of early-onset complex neurological phenotypes. To advance the timely diagnosis of KARS1-related disorders, we sought to delineate its phenotype and generate a disease model to understand its function in vivo. Methods. Through international collaboration, we identified...
Depression is a common psychiatric disorder. Although many risk factors for depression have been reported, the associations of biochemical and anthropometric indices with depressive disorder remain unclear. The objective of this study was to assess whether there are significant associations of depressive disorder with biochemical and obesity indices. This study was based on data from the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2007 to 2018, and logistic regression was performed to examine the association of depression with biochemical and obesity indices. A total of 33,993 subjects were included in the analyses. Study subjects consisted of 13,178 men in the control group (mean age of 51.12 years), 509 men in the depression group (53.67), 18,279 women in the control group (50.5), and 2027 women in the depression group (55.39). Among men, the depression group was significantly more likely to have a lower height and weight than the control group. Compared to the control group, the depression group was more likely to have higher triglyceride levels and tended to have lower hematocrit and blood urea nitrogen (BUN) levels. Among women, the depression group was more likely to have higher triglyceride, aspartate aminotransferase (AST), BUN, and creatinine levels and lower high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), hematocrit, and red blood cell counts. Several biochemical and anthropometric indices used in this study were associated with depressive disorder, but these associations may differ according to sex.
Infectious Diseases of Poverty volume 10, Article number: 94 (2021) Cite this article. Various modalities of vaccines against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), based on different platforms and immunization procedures, have been successively approved for marketing worldwide. A comprehensive review for clinical trials assessing the safety of COVID-19 vaccines is urgently needed to make an accurate judgment for mass vaccination.
On behalf of the Inborn Errors Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation and the European Society for Immune Deficiencies, and European Reference Network on Rare Primary Immunodeficiency Autoinflammatory Autoimmune diseases (RITA) Introduction. Inborn errors of immunity (IEI) are a group of rare heterogeneous diseases. Currently,...
Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 198 (2021) Cite this article. Recent studies highlight the role of metabolites in immune diseases, but it remains unknown how much of this effect is driven by genetic and non-genetic host factors. Result. We systematically investigate circulating metabolites in a cohort of 500 healthy...
Retrospective study of a prospective cohort of patients with traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI). Determine the relationship between the occurrence of early spasticity, defined as the development of signs and/or symptoms of spasticity during the hospitalization in traumatology, and the functional outcome 6–12 months following a SCI. Secondly, to determine the specific impact of early clonus, velocity-dependent hypertonia and/or muscle spasms on the functional outcome at the same timepoint.
Adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (ASCs) are a promising option for the treatment of obesity and its metabolic co-morbidities. Despite the recent identification of brown adipose tissue (BAT) as a potential target in the management of obesity, the use of ASCs isolated from BAT as a therapy for patients with obesity has not yet been explored. Metabolic activation of BAT has been shown to have not only thermogenic effects, but it also triggers the secretion of factors that confer protection against obesity. Herein, we isolated and characterized ASCs from the visceral adipose tissue surrounding a pheochromocytoma (IB-hASCs), a model of inducible BAT in humans. We then compared the anti-obesity properties of IB-hASCs and human ASCs isolated from visceral white adipose tissue (W-hASCs) in a murine model of diet-induced obesity. We found that both ASC therapies mitigated the metabolic abnormalities of obesity to a similar extent, including reducing weight gain and improving glucose tolerance. However, infusion of IB-hASCs was superior to W-hASCs in suppressing lipogenic and inflammatory markers, as well as preserving insulin secretion. Our findings provide evidence for the metabolic benefits of visceral ASC infusion and support further studies on IB-hASCs as a therapeutic option for obesity-related comorbidities.
Slowed processing speed is considered a hallmark feature of cognitive decline in cerebral small vessel disease (SVD); however, it is unclear whether SVD’s association with slowed processing might be due to its association with overall declining general cognitive ability. We quantified the total MRI-visible SVD burden of 540 members of the Lothian Birth Cohort 1936 (age: 72.6 ± 0.7 years; 47% female). Using latent growth curve modelling, we tested associations between total SVD burden at mean age 73 and changes in general cognitive ability, processing speed, verbal memory and visuospatial ability, measured at age 73, 76, 79 and 82. Covariates included age, sex, vascular risk and childhood cognitive ability. In the fully adjusted models, greater SVD burden was associated with greater declines in general cognitive ability (standardised β: −0.201; 95% CI: [−0.36, −0.04]; pFDR = 0.022) and processing speed (−0.222; [−0.40, −0.04]; pFDR = 0.022). SVD burden accounted for between 4 and 5% of variance in declines of general cognitive ability and processing speed. After accounting for the covariance between tests of processing speed and general cognitive ability, only SVD’s association with greater decline in general cognitive ability remained significant, prior to FDR correction (−0.222; [−0.39, −0.06]; p = 0.008; pFDR = 0.085). Our findings do not support the notion that SVD has a specific association with declining processing speed, independent of decline in general cognitive ability (which captures the variance shared across domains of cognitive ability). The association between SVD burden and declining general cognitive ability supports the notion of SVD as a diffuse, whole-brain disease and suggests that trials monitoring SVD-related cognitive changes should consider domain-specific changes in the context of overall, general cognitive decline.
Successful adaptation to wearing dentures with palatal coverage may be associated with cortical activity changes related to tongue motor control. The purpose was to investigate the brain activity changes during tongue movement in response to a new oral environment. Twenty-eight fully dentate subjects (mean age: 28.6-years-old) who had no experience with removable dentures wore experimental palatal plates for 7 days. We measured tongue motor dexterity, difficulty with tongue movement, and brain activity using functional magnetic resonance imaging during tongue movement at pre-insertion (Day 0), as well as immediately (Day 1), 3 days (Day 3), and 7 days (Day 7) post-insertion. Difficulty with tongue movement was significantly higher on Day 1 than on Days 0, 3, and 7. In the subtraction analysis of brain activity across each day, activations in the angular gyrus and right precuneus on Day 1 were significantly higher than on Day 7. Tongue motor impairment induced activation of the angular gyrus, which was associated with monitoring of the tongue’s spatial information, as well as the activation of the precuneus, which was associated with constructing the tongue motor imagery. As the tongue regained the smoothness in its motor functions, the activation of the angular gyrus and precuneus decreased.
The neurophysiological mechanisms underlying NGF-induced masseter muscle sensitization and sex-related differences in its effect are not well understood in humans. Therefore, this longitudinal cohort study aimed to investigate the effect of NGF injection on the density and expression of substance P, NMDA-receptors and NGF by the nerve fibers in the human masseter muscle, to correlate expression with pain characteristics, and to determine any possible sex-related differences in these effects of NGF. The magnitude of NGF-induced mechanical sensitization and pain during oral function was significantly greater in women than in men (P < 0.050). Significant positive correlations were found between nerve fiber expression of NMDA-receptors and peak pain intensity (rs = 0.620, P = 0.048), and expression of NMDA-receptors by putative nociceptors and change in temporal summation pain after glutamate injection (rs = 0.561, P = 0.003). In women, there was a significant inverse relationship between the degree of NGF-induced mechanical sensitization and the change in nerve fiber expression of NMDA-receptors alone (rs = − 0.659, P = 0.013), and in combination with NGF (rs = − 0.764, P = 0.001). In conclusion, women displayed a greater magnitude of NGF-induced mechanical sensitization that also was associated with nerve fibers expression of NMDA-receptors, when compared to men. The present findings suggest that, in women, increased peripheral NMDA-receptor expression could be associated with masseter muscle pain sensitivity.
Acute pancreatitis is a disease associated with suffering and high lethality. Although the disease mechanism is unclear, phospholipase A2 (PLA2) produced by pancreatic acinar cells is a known pathogenic trigger. Here, we show macrophage membrane-coated nanoparticles with a built-in ‘lure and kill’ mechanism (denoted ‘MΦ-NP(L&K)’) for the treatment of acute pancreatitis. MΦ-NP(L&K) are made with polymeric cores wrapped with natural macrophage membrane doped with melittin and MJ-33. The membrane incorporated melittin and MJ-33 function as a PLA2 attractant and a PLA2 inhibitor, respectively. These molecules, together with membrane lipids, work synergistically to lure and kill PLA2 enzymes. These nanoparticles can neutralize PLA2 activity in the sera of mice and human patients with acute pancreatitis in a dose-dependent manner and suppress PLA2-induced inflammatory response accordingly. In mouse models of both mild and severe acute pancreatitis, MΦ-NP(L&K) confer effective protection against disease-associated inflammation, tissue damage and lethality. Overall, this biomimetic nanotherapeutic strategy offers an anti-PLA2 treatment option that might be applicable to a wide range of PLA2-mediated inflammatory disorders.
The responsiveness of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) to nephrologists’ care is unpredictable. We defined the longitudinal stages (LSs) 1–5 of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) by group-based trajectory modeling for repeated eGFR measurements of 7135 patients with CKD aged 20–90 years from a 13-year pre-end-stage renal disease (ESRD) care registry. Patients were considered nonresponsive to the pre-dialysis care if they had a more advanced eGFR LS compared with the baseline. Conversely, those with improved or stable eGFR LS were considered responsive. The proportion of patients with CKD stage progression increased with the increase in the baseline CKD stage (stages 1–2: 29.2%; stage 4: 45.8%). The adjusted times to ESRD and all-cause mortality in patients with eGFR LS-5 were 92% (95% confidence interval [CI] 86–96%) and 57% (95% CI 48–65%) shorter, respectively, than in patients with eGFR LS-3A. Among patients with baseline CKD stages 3 and 4, the adjusted times to ESRD and all-cause death in the nonresponsive patients were 39% (95% CI 33–44%) and 20% (95% CI 14–26%) shorter, respectively, than in the responsive patients. Our proposed Renal Care Responsiveness Prediction (RCRP) model performed significantly better than the conventional Kidney Failure Risk Equation in discrimination, calibration, and net benefit according to decision curve analysis. Non-responsiveness to nephrologists’ care is associated with rapid progression to ESRD and all-cause mortality. The RCRP model improves early identification of responsiveness based on variables collected during enrollment in a pre-ESRD program. Urgent attention should be given to characterize the underlying heterogeneous responsiveness to pre-dialysis care.
To the Editor—The COVID-19 pandemic has produced devastating effects worldwide, with the causative coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 infecting over 170 million patients and causing more than 3.5 million deaths as of 1 June 2021. The resultant fear and anxiety among the public and treating physicians has frequently resulted in rapid changes to clinical practices and hospital triage decisions, many of which are not evidence based and are often detrimental. There have been wide variations at global and regional levels on guidance related to mask usage, testing protocols, vaccination and patient triage (both hospital admission and escalation to an intensive care unit), as well as the use of various pharmaceutical interventions in treating patients with COVID-19. Many of these deviations from evidence-based healthcare result in substantial harm, as they divert efforts and resources from outcome-based, data-driven best practices toward those that are of doubtful efficacy and are even harmful. As many countries continue to experience repeated waves of COVID-19, it is important to identify practical approaches that are evidence based and implementable in the real world to optimize the use of resources and improve outcomes. Although these are important all over the world, they are crucial in low- and middle-income countries, where resources are scarce.
This is a double blind phase II/III placebo-controlled randomized trial of the safety and efficacy of GH treatment in incomplete chronic traumatic spinal cord injury. The aim of this study was to investigate the possibility to use exogenous GH administration for motor recovery in chronic traumatic incomplete human SCI. The objectives were to establish safety and efficacy of a combined treatment of subcutaneous GH (or placebo) and rehabilitation in this population.
There is a large amount of evidence that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are related to cardiovascular toxicity, which has aroused concern regarding their safety. However, few studies have evaluated the effects of SSRIs on cardiac injury biomarkers, such as creatine kinase (CK) and creatine kinase isoenzyme (CK-MB). The purpose of our study was to determine whether SSRIs elevated CK and CK-MB levels of prior medicated depressive patients (PMDP) compared to first-episode drug-naïve depressive patients (FDDPs). We performed an observational and retrospective study involving 128 patients with major depressive disorder. Patients who had never used any type of antidepressant were designated FDDP; patients who had used only one type of SSRI but were not treated after a recent relapse were designated PMDP. Serum CK and CK-MB levels were measured before and after using SSRIs for a period of time. The duration of current treatment in the FDDP and PMDP groups was 16.200 ± 16.726 weeks and 15.618 ± 16.902 weeks, respectively. After SSRI treatment, levels of serum CK in the PMDP group were significantly higher than in the FDDP group. Univariate ANCOVA results revealed that PMDP was 22.313 times more likely to elevate CK (OR 22.313, 95% CI 9.605–35.022) and 2.615 times more likely to elevate CK-MB (OR 2.615, 95% CI 1.287–3.943) than FDDP. Multivariate ANCOVA revealed an interaction between the group and sex of CK and CK-MB. Further pairwise analysis of the interaction results showed that in female patients, the mean difference (MD) of CK and CK-MB in PMDP was significantly greater than that in FDDP (MD = 33.410, P = 0.000, 95% CI 15.935–50.886; MD = 4.613, P = 0.000, 95% CI 2.846–6.381). Our findings suggest that patients, especially females, who had previously used SSRI antidepressants were more likely to have elevated CK and CK-MB, indicators of myocardial muscle injury. Use of SSRIs should not be assumed to be completely safe and without any cardiovascular risks.
Investigation of differences in derived [18F]FDG PET metabolic and volumetric parameters among three different software programs in lung cancer. A retrospective analysis was performed on a group of 98 lung cancer patients who underwent a baseline [18F]FDG PET/CT study. To assess appropriate delineation methods, the NEMA phantom study was first performed using the following software: Philips EBW (Extended Brilliance Workstation), MIM Software and Rover. Based on this study, the best cut-off methods (dependent on tumour size) were selected, extracted and applied for lung cancer delineation. Several semiquantitative [18F]FDG parameters (SUVmax, SUVmean, TLG and MTV) were assessed and compared among the three software programs. The parameters were assessed based on body weight (BW), lean body mass (LBM) and Bq/mL. Statistically significant differences were found in SUVmean (LBM) between MIM Software and Rover (4.62 ± 2.15 vs 4.84 ± 1.20; p < 0.005), in SUVmean (Bq/mL) between Rover and Philips EBW (21,852.30 ± 21,821.23 vs 19,274.81 ± 13,340.28; p < 0.005) and Rover and MIM Software (21,852.30 ± 21,821.23 vs 19,399.40 ± 10,051.30; p < 0.005), and in MTV between MIM Software and Philips EBW (19.87 ± 25.83 vs 78.82 ± 228.00; p = 0.0489). This study showed statistically significant differences in the estimation of semiquantitative parameters using three independent image analysis tools. These findings are important for performing further diagnostic and treatment procedures in lung cancer patients.
The main aim of the present study was to fabricate 3D scaffold based on poly (l-lactic acid) (PLLA)/Polycaprolactone (PCL) matrix polymer containing gelatin nanofibers (GNFs) and gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) as the scaffold for bone tissue engineering application. AuNPs were synthesized via the Turkevich method as the osteogenic factor. GNFs were fabricated by the electrospinning methods and implemented into the scaffold as the extracellular matrix mimicry structure. The prepared AuNPs and Gel nanofibers were composited by PLLA/PCL matrix polymer and converted to a 3D scaffold using thermal-induced phase separation. SEM imaging illustrated the scaffold's porous structure with a porosity range of 80–90% and a pore size range of 80 to 130 µm. The in vitro studies showed that the highest concentration of AuNPs (160 ppm) induced toxicity and 80 ppm AuNPs exhibited the highest cell proliferation. The in vivo studies showed that PCL/PLLA/Gel/80ppmAuNPs induced the highest neo-bone formation, osteocyte in lacuna woven bone formation, and angiogenesis in the defect site. In conclusion, this study showed that the prepared scaffold exhibited suitable properties for bone tissue engineering in terms of porosity, pore size, mechanical properties, biocompatibility, and osteoconduction activities.
The study aims to determine the prevalence of strabismus and its risk factors among school children in Hong Kong. This is a cross-sectional study involving 6–8 year old children from different districts in Hong Kong. 4273 children received comprehensive ophthalmological examination, cycloplegic auto-refraction, best corrected visual acuity (BCVA), anterior segment examination, cover/uncover test, ocular motility, and fundus examination. Demographic information, pre- and post- natal background, parental smoking status, and family history of strabismus were obtained through questionnaires. Strabismus was found among 133 children (3.11%, 95% CI 2.59–3.63%), including 117 (2.74%) exotropia and 12 (0.28%) esotropia cases (exotropia-esotropia ratio: 9.75:1). There was no significant difference in prevalence across age (6–8 years) and gender. Multivariate analysis revealed associations of strabismus with myopia (≤ − 1.00D; OR 1.61; 95% CI 1.03–2.52; P = 0.037) hyperopia (≥ + 2.00D; OR 2.49; 95% CI 1.42–4.39; P = 0.002), astigmatism (≥ + 2.00D; OR 2.32; 95% CI 1.36–3.94; P = 0.002), and anisometropia (≥ 2.00D; OR 3.21; 95% CI 1.36–7.55; P = 0.008). Other risk factors for strabismus included maternal smoking during pregnancy (OR 4.21; 95% CI 1.80–9.81; P = 0.001), family history of strabismus (OR 6.36; 95% CI 2.78–14.50, P < 0.0001) and advanced maternal age at childbirth (> 35 years; OR 1.65; CI 1.09–2.49, P = 0.018). The prevalence of strabismus among children aged 6—8 years in Hong Kong is 3.11%. Refractive errors, family history of strabismus and maternal smoking history during pregnancy are risk factors. Early correction of refractive errors and avoidance of maternal smoking during pregnancy are potentially helpful in preventing strabismus.
To characterize the new SARS-Co-V-2 related multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) among Israeli children and to compare it with Kawasaki disease (KD). We compared, in two medical centers, the clinical and laboratory characteristics of MIS-C, KD and an intermediate group, which met the case definitions of both conditions. MIS-C patients were older, were more likely to be hypotensive, to have significant gastrointestinal symptoms, lymphopenia and thrombocytopenia and to have non-coronary abnormal findings in their echocardiogram. Lymphopenia was an independent predictor of MIS-C. Most of our MIS-C patients responded promptly to corticosteroid therapy. KD incidence in both centers was similar in 2019 and 2020. Although there is clinical overlap between KD and MIS-C, these are separate entities. Lymphopenia clearly differentiates between these entities. MIS-C patients may benefit from corticosteroids as first-line therapy.