New snack foods nurture healthy gut microbiome

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DERMALA, Inc., a consumer dermatology company developing novel, personalized, microbiome-based solutions for acne and other skin conditions, announced today the issuance of the US Patent No. 11,040,046 - COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING ACNE VULGARIS. This patent covers using the human microbiome to treat and prevent acne. Acne is the eighth most prevalent disease worldwide and the most common skin condition. Currently available treatments do not work for everyone and are associated with unpleasant side effects. DERMALA's patented technology uses novel, human microbiome-derived postbiotics, metabolites derived from beneficial bacteria in the human microbiome, that inhibit acne-causing C. acnes bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant clinical isolates from individuals with treatment-resistant acne. These beneficial postbiotics act synergistically when combined with other ingredients currently approved for treating acne. As a result, the combinations significantly increase the treatment efficacy without causing side effects. In addition, these microbiome-derived postbiotics correct the imbalance in the microbiome of individuals with acne and strengthen the acne-fighting bacteria present in the skin microbiome thus producing longer-lasting results naturally.