Anna Dello Russo Co-Curates Sotheby’s Contemporary Art Auction in Milan

By Sandra Salibian
WWD
WWD
 7 days ago
MILAN — “Usually they call me to curate some fashion looks,” said Anna Dello Russo with a smile over a Zoom call when discussing her latest project. The Vogue Japan editor and pioneering personality on the fashion street style scene has been tapped by Sotheby’s to co-curate an auction of contemporary art in Milan.

