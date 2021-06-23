Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowling Green, KY

Sen. Mike Wilson receives award for support of bill that protected businesses during COVID-19

By Brandon Jarrett
WBKO
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Senator Mike Wilson was recognized as the “2021 Partner for Commonsense Justice.”. “You know, to me, it’s just--I don’t know how to describe winning an award, it’s something you don’t expect. Because of the work you do. But it means a lot for people in the community. And to come in and acknowledge the work you did really mean something. And it means something to the community, and especially those in our schools, all of our education facilities as well as our businesses and our hospitals. You know, it’s just so important,” said Wilson.

www.wbko.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowling Green, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
Bowling Green, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Business
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Covid 19#Cdc#Lawsuits#Wbko Television#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump's company, CFO plead not guilty to tax fraud

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's namesake company and longtime financial chief pleaded not guilty on Thursday to criminal charges in a sweeping indictment from a probe by Manhattan's district attorney into the former U.S. president and his business practices. The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks Florida social media law

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a Florida social media law that would have fined companies for kicking politicians off their platforms. District Judge Robert Hinkle of the Northern District of Florida issued a preliminary injunction on Wednesday to stop the law from going into effect on Thursday, The Washington Post reported.