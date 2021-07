Growth along the I-49 corridor in Opelousas is prompting the construction of a new wastewater treatment facility. A groundbreaking ceremony was held June 16 at the plant’s site next to the Bayou Callahan bridge on the I-49 South Service Road, near the entrance to Clos du Bois subdivision. The project is the result of a partnership between The City of Opelousas and The Central St. Landry Economic…