Andy Cotgreave, technical evangelist at Tableau, discusses how business continuity can be achieved through the use of data. As we move into the next phase of a post-pandemic world, focus for businesses has shifted from keeping the lights on, to thinking about recovery, and planning for the longer term. Virtually every business has taken a financial hit as a result of the ongoing crises. But while action and promises serve to reassure stakeholders, employees, and the public, there needs to be solid evidence in the form of data to truly highlight how business continuity can be achieved, in order to to not only survive, but thrive, in the coming years. But how can they do this?