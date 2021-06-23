Eve Expands UAM Vertiport Relationship With Skyports

Fraport AG, the owner and operator of Frankfurt Airport (FRA), is receiving a total of about 160 million euros from the German and State of Hesse goverments as compensation for the costs – not previously covered – that were incurred to maintain FRA’s operational readiness during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020. The decision was communicated today (July 2) by Germany’s Federal Minister of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, Andreas Scheuer, and the Hessian Minister of Economics, Energy, Transport and Housing, Tarek Al-Wazir, when presenting Fraport AG with the corresponding official document issued by the German governement. The compensation payment in its full amount will have a positive impact on the Group operating result (EBITDA) – and thus strengthen Fraport AG’s equity position. In February of this year, the German federal and state goverments decided on the general agreement to support German airports, including Frankfurt Airport, which were severly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.