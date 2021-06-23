Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Mark Cuban’s New Concert Venue Getting Ready to Open in Dallas

By Stryker
Posted by 
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was supposed to open in March of 2020, right when concerts were getting cancelled across the world. Always nice to see a brand new venue opening up to enjoy a concert at. Looks like the most state of the art one in Dallas will be owned by Mark Cuban who also owns the Dallas Mavericks. The HiFi Dallas is located at 1323 North Stemmons Freeway right next to the Dallas Mavericks practice facility. Not too far away from American Airlines Center.

1063thebuzz.com
Community Policy
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Beer
Person
Chet Faker
Person
Andy Mineo
Person
Boombox Cartel
Person
Ruston Kelly
Person
Mark Jackson
Person
Mark Cuban
Person
Noga Erez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuban American#The Dallas Mavericks#American Airlines Center#Venue Nation#Anderson East#Soundscan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

10 Must-See Riot Fest 2021 Bands

"Shalom means hello, goodbye and peace. Hello. This isn't a goodbye. Peace? Anywho, Fred Mascherino is a better guitarist than you, and we are heading to Riot Fest together to watch these 10 bands (and more) with a sick-ass multiple (choice?) word explanation as to why — even though we don't fucking need it. I mean, Fred played in fucking Terrible Things and shit. We plan to circle jerk together, cambria the shit out of Chicago, devolutionize the patriarchy, bring dinosaurs back to life, yell '516' and '631' at the top of our lungs, not get messed up, worship Mike Patton, drink a beer (or none) to Canada, smile at Billy and wrestling organizations, and go to church. Fuck you. I wanna riot." —Scott Waldman.