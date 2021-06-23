Cancel
“Richer Than Blood”

By Phillipe Roberts
A diligent student of Indian classical music since childhood, Arushi Jain sees its myriad forms and rhythms as an endlessly renewable resource. The new age ragas she creates using her voice and synthesizer may come wrapped in the gentle ambient purrs and squelching drones that flow from her modular rack, but her compositions never drift into shapeless noodling. Building upon a six-beat classical composition known as a dadra, “Richer Than Blood,” the second single from her Leaving debut, Under the Lilac Sky, is a love letter to the timeless beauty and infinite malleability of familiar forms.

WorldNYS Music

Arushi Jain Brings a Modern Spin to Indian Classical Music with “Richer Than Blood”

NYC-based artist Arushi Jain recently shared a new single, “Richer Than Blood.” This release is the first song of her upcoming album, Under the Lilac Sky, out on July 9. Arushi Jain is an India-born, Brooklyn-residing composer, modular synthesist, vocalist and engineer. Jain’s work focuses on reinterpreting traditional Indian classical music through the lens of electronic instrumentation.
Mood Valiant

The Australian quartet Hiatus Kaiyote are hyper-professional players, prone to the type of musical indulgences most appreciated by audiences of tuition-paying jazz performance majors. Luckily, they also have a knack for breezy neo-soul that is as inviting as it is impressive. At the center of their sound is guitarist and R&B vocalist Nai Palm, and the success of Hiatus Kaiyote songs depends on the way her bandmates accompany her singular, heroic voice. At their best, particularly on stage, they accentuate her melodies with propulsive, inventive rhythms. But in the studio, they have struggled to sound equally compelling. The performances on Nai Palm’s 2017 solo debut, Needle Paw, only underlined this issue. With her accompaniment stripped to just acoustic guitar and vocals, she sounded freer.
The Golden Casket

Time is now part of Modest Mouse’s process. During the band’s early peak, they raced out three monumental albums in five years—long, sprawling records, seemingly confined only by the capacity of a CD—along with troves of great EPs, rarities, and odds and ends. But after “Float On” elevated them to alternative rock’s A-list, the spigot slowed. It took the band eight years to complete 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves, and although Isaac Brock promised another album “as soon as legally possible,” it took them another six years to finish The Golden Casket.
Fate in Seven Lessons

In 2013, Cold Cave’s Wes Eisold had just released a single called “People Are Poison.” He was detoxing from the bad vibes that surrounded 2011’s Cherish the Light Years, the band’s final release for Matador, and recovering from professional backlash after booking controversial noise artist Boyd Rice as a tour opener. But his own vision of his band’s frosty darkwave sound was more positive, and in the years since, Eisold has tried to bring the two into alignment. Cold Cave downsized, releasing singles at a slow, steady drip on their own Heartworm Press. After years of chaotic personnel shifts, Eisold shares songwriting duties with his wife, Amy Lee; their son Rainer adds childish vocal color and harmonica. Guitarist Anthony Anzaldo is a founding member of Ceremony, a band that traced a similar path from hardcore to gloomy post-punk.
To Enjoy Is the Only Thing

Tori Zeitsch’s music aches with loss. The threadbare folk the Melbourne-based singer and songwriter makes as Maple Glider is skeletal in the most literal sense—absent of flesh, only intermittently lively, spare by necessity rather than choice. Her debut album, To Enjoy Is the Only Thing, conveys the hollow ache of being alone, the way loss wastes away at one’s very being. Early on in the record, she sings, plaintively: “I’ve served coffee in five different cities now.” Although she delivers the line with a smile—as an aside to a friend with whom she’s fallen out—it’s a vivid, visceral depiction of loneliness.
Listen to 1100 Himself’s “iKarly”: The Ones

When Oakland’s 1100 Himself raps, it’s like a story he told over voicemail was thrown over a beat. His clear and easy to follow narratives are part of why his three part rap action thriller with Mitchell is so good. Though his latest, the Mitchell-produced “iKarly,” is slightly different. Every bar feels like the start of its own tale, but he doesn’t complete the narrative he starts; it’s as if he pieced together all the future opening lines he had written in his notes app. There’s one where he and Mitchell show up at a house party and try to run shit for no other reason than they love conflict. Another one features a heated argument with his girlfriend. There’s even one where he looks back at his first case in middle school. They will all probably be their own stories—complete with multiple settings, complex characters, and twist endings—eventually.
Listen to Chief Keef’s “Hadouken”: The Ones

Chief Keef exists in his own bubble. He could show up in Atlanta and have his pick of all the current rap producers. But, of course, he’s not going to do that. He would much rather talk tough over his own chaotic beats or remix one of the 2000s Southern rap singles, which you can tell he still listens to as if they’re brand new, and throw them on YouTube in the middle of the night with nothing more than an Instagram post to alert fans. Similarly, “Hadouken” is simply Keef rapping his heart out over the DJ Paul and Juicy J beat for Young Buck’s “Stomp”; it won’t go viral or land on any chart. Yet Keef’s privacy adds a layer to his lyrics—everytime he says something I want to know more. “I just bought a Taurus in case I got a horoscope,” he says. Is Keef driving around Hollywood in a Ford Taurus? “You’s a fuckin’ cheerleader, nigga bring it on,” he raps. Is there any way we can get a Keef review of Bring It On? I’ll never get these answers and that’s OK. It’s part of the Keef experience.
Cakes da Killa Announces Muvaland Vol. 2 EP, Shares Songs: Listen

New York rapper Cakes da Killa is reuniting with producer Proper Villains for the new Muvaland Vol. 2 EP. The sequel to last year’s Muvaland is out July 16 via He.She.They. Below, hear the EP’s first two offerings, “Taste Test” and “What’s the Word.”. “Muvaland Vol. 2 is another journey...
Fatigue

On her piercing self-titled 2017 debut as L’Rain, Brooklyn artist Taja Cheek sifted through the aftermath of her mother’s death with roaming sensitivity. Intimate field recordings, tape loops, and fragmented harmonies resembled loose sketches, yet L’Rain’s scattered structure framed an astounding, up-close document of grief. Fatigue, Cheek’s second album, once again looks inward, but this time allows more light into the corners. It’s a graceful record whose wearied landscapes of synth, air horn, strings, and saxophone distill a suite of low moods—depression, regret, and fear—into resilience and hope.
Dark in Here

Near the end of his 2014 novel Wolf in White Van, John Darnielle wrote, “There are only two stories: either you go forward or you die.” Three decades into his career, it’s easy to see which one he prefers. Darnielle and the Mountain Goats, his one-time solo project which has now solidified into a quartet, have remained in constant motion. After a five-month tour at the end of 2019, the group settled at Sam Phillips Recording in Memphis to make 2020’s Getting Into Knives, with a plan of heading south to Muscle Shoals, Alabama shortly afterwards to record the immediate follow-up. After spending a week at FAME Studios, they emerged with Dark in Here, their third studio album in 15 months, sixth in as many years, and 20th overall. Where Getting Into Knives was something of a mixed bag and Songs for Pierre Chuvin, recorded around the same time, was Darnielle’s homemade lockdown opus, Dark in Here is a beacon of light, creeping out of Earth’s darkest trenches.
Death of a Cheerleader

In 1999, a satirical comedy film called But I’m a Cheerleader proposed an astonishing lead character: a cheerleader who isn’t quite like the other girls on her team. She gets whisked away to a hilariously straight-laced conversion-therapy camp on the suspicion that she might be—gasp—gay. “I’m a cheerleader!” she whines in hesitation, as if this makes it impossible to fall outside societal norms. The movie marked a memorable early instance of the divergent cheerleader, an increasingly popular trope that drives the creative mind of 23-year-old singer-songwriter Mia Berrin, who makes bratty grunge-punk as Pom Pom Squad. On her debut, Death of a Cheerleader, the New York musician stakes her claim to pleated miniskirt canon, joining the ranks of those who’ve weaponized cheer imagery to disrupt convention.
95.5 FM WIFC

Transcendental Music

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. We again visit the inscrutable world of jazz-fusion. Guitarist John McLaughlin had played with Miles Davis and Tony Williams Lifetime and also released three solo records. In 1971 he gathered together Rick Laird on bass, Jan Hammer on keyboards, violinist Jerry Goodman and drummer Billy Cobham to form what he called The Mahavishnu Orchestra. McLaughlin was a follower of Indian guru Sri Chinmoy who had given him the name Mahavishnu.
Listen to Evvls’ “Trust Issues”: The Ones

Over the last several months, Evvls put out a handful of tracks where he delivers moody lyrics on twinkling plugg beats. That sentence may seem like something you’ve come across a million times, but the appeal of Evvls is the contrast between the volatility of his emotions and the plainness of his vocals. On a song like “highschool,” he shrugs off his inability to commit through soft and apathetic croons; it’s what I imagine Lucki would sound like if he was more melodic. Yet the mood of his newest song “Trust Issues” is different. In the high energy first half, he’s so annoyed at the thought of giving anyone the time of day that he chants a cliché (“I can’t fuck with hoes”). As the song becomes airier in the second half, his annoyance turns to frustration that he didn’t live by his words: “Shawty fuckin’ with my head I”m not gon’ lie.” All of this happens in a song that barely clocks in at over a minute.
Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Prom Concert Film

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Prom concert film debuted in a livestream earlier tonight. It featured songs from her new album Sour performed in the back of a limo, on a prom dancefloor, in a darkroom, and accompanied by a marching band on a football field. Watch it all happen below. The...
“Michi No Eki” (ft. Taigen Kawabe)

It makes sense that the Japanese producer Foodman originally made footwork: The genre is the perfect vehicle for his accessible experiments in rhythm. Though his recent work has drifted away from the style, you can still hear its influence in the vitality of his percussion: He’s not afraid of repetition, and there’s a lightness of touch to his programmed drumming. From the beginning of “Michi No Eki,” the second single from the upcoming Yasuragi Land, you’re confronted with hollow, almost rickety sounding percussion, which is altered and clipped. Like a rushing stream or a bustling anthill, it’s busy yet peaceful.
How Much Time It Is Between You and Me?

Ambient music has a reputation for being soothing. That only intensified during the pandemic, as many artists and listeners turned to the genre as a coping mechanism, using the music to ward off a looming sense of darkness and despair. Perila, however, has always reveled in darkness, and her debut album, How Much Time It Is Between You and Me?, is more unsettling than comforting.
Birds of Maya

Birds of Maya are a band who don’t seem all that concerned with the formalities of being a band. The Philly trio doesn’t really remember when they formed—“somewhere between 2000 and 2004” is their best guesstimate. They took about half a decade to properly issue their first album in 2008, and then, after two follow-ups, checked out for most of the 2010s. And while the arrival of Valdez, their first record in eight years, might seem like an encouraging sign of life, it was actually recorded seven years ago, thereby blurring the line between a comeback effort and a reissue of a lost album.
Call Me If You Get Lost

In the 2000s, mixtapes became the most effective and popular medium for aspiring rappers to build fanbases, seduce critics, and serve as commercial proof-of-concept to major labels. Even established rappers used the format to work out new ideas or to circumvent those labels entirely. As file sharing turned what was once a regional enterprise into a global one, rappers who would have previously given a song here and there to the DJs who issued compilation-style mixtapes began headlining their own. And so instead of cutting a hundred demos that might never be heard, or rapping a capella to starchy executives in boardrooms, many artists who broke during the W. Bush years did so by jacking industry beats and rapping underneath those DJs’ excited yelps, their formative work rewound and doubled back until it settled in your brain just so.
Worldanalogplanet.com

Masabumi Kikuchi’s Virtuosic Swan Song Hanamichi Is Worth A Listen

Influenced by Thelonious Monk and Duke Ellington, Masabumi Kikuchi studied music at the Tokyo Arts College High School. Thanks to a string of successful bossa nova records with saxophonist Sadeo Watanabe, Kikuchi became one of Japan’s best-known jazz musicians: throughout his career, he played with Gil Evans, Elvin Jones, Sonny Rollins, Joe Henderson, Bill Laswell, Paul Motian, and even Miles Davis. The vast majority of his solo records or sessions as leader are out-of-print and unavailable in America; most accessible are his recordings in Motian’s trio and a couple late period ECM releases. In those later years, Kikuchi recorded a wealth of improvisational “floating sound and harmony,” though never released any of it. He told Ben Ratliff in 2012, “I never felt virtuosic at all, in my life, even for a moment. Because I don’t have technique. So I’ve had to develop my own language.”