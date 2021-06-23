“Richer Than Blood”

Chief Keef exists in his own bubble. He could show up in Atlanta and have his pick of all the current rap producers. But, of course, he’s not going to do that. He would much rather talk tough over his own chaotic beats or remix one of the 2000s Southern rap singles, which you can tell he still listens to as if they’re brand new, and throw them on YouTube in the middle of the night with nothing more than an Instagram post to alert fans. Similarly, “Hadouken” is simply Keef rapping his heart out over the DJ Paul and Juicy J beat for Young Buck’s “Stomp”; it won’t go viral or land on any chart. Yet Keef’s privacy adds a layer to his lyrics—everytime he says something I want to know more. “I just bought a Taurus in case I got a horoscope,” he says. Is Keef driving around Hollywood in a Ford Taurus? “You’s a fuckin’ cheerleader, nigga bring it on,” he raps. Is there any way we can get a Keef review of Bring It On? I’ll never get these answers and that’s OK. It’s part of the Keef experience.