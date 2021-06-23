“Richer Than Blood”
A diligent student of Indian classical music since childhood, Arushi Jain sees its myriad forms and rhythms as an endlessly renewable resource. The new age ragas she creates using her voice and synthesizer may come wrapped in the gentle ambient purrs and squelching drones that flow from her modular rack, but her compositions never drift into shapeless noodling. Building upon a six-beat classical composition known as a dadra, “Richer Than Blood,” the second single from her Leaving debut, Under the Lilac Sky, is a love letter to the timeless beauty and infinite malleability of familiar forms.pitchfork.com