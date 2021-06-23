9 things to know about ‘cave syndrome’ as world reopens post-pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you haven’t heard of “cave syndrome,” you’re not alone.

The syndrome, also referred to as COVID anxiety syndrome, is coming to light as pandemic-related restrictions are being rolled back and life is returning to a more “normal” pace after nearly a year and a half of masking and social distancing.

Experts say post-pandemic life will cause many people to feel hesitant about leaving the safety of their homes, and some will choose to stay inside for months to avoid their fears of disease.

Here are nine things board-certified counselor Dwight Bain said people should know about COVID anxiety syndrome and symptoms to watch for:

1. Bain said this is not a sign of fragility; it is a sign of difficulty adjusting to yet another major change and has led to a mental health condition discovered in 2020 by British psychiatrists called COVID anxiety syndrome.

2. The syndrome has similar symptoms of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Acute Stress Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder; however, this syndrome is triggered by the unusual stressors attached to a global pandemic.

3. The CDC has been tracking the mental health consequences of COVID-19 and discovered almost 40% of the population are experiencing some degree of anxiety or depression (in both adults and children).

4. Each person will move back into this season of post-pandemic recovery at a different pace, so remember the rule of respect-accept-reconnect to prevent prejudice or bias from blocking relationship development.

5. Symptoms of COVID anxiety syndrome include panic over risk of being exposed to the virus, fear of being around sickly individuals, obsession with checking for physical and medical symptoms of respiratory illness, fear of going outside the safety of the home for any reason and more.

6. Bain said if these symptoms seem to be growing in intensity, do reach out to a mental health professional for assistance. COVID Anxiety Syndrome will not get better by itself.

7. Looking beyond your own fears is necessary since people who focus only on their own uncomfortable emotions tend to reinforce and elevate their own apprehension during this stage of the post-pandemic. When overloaded by obsessive worry, this triggers an alarm response in your brain’s amygdala, and you go into the mode of “fight, flight or freeze.”

8. Move forward at the pace that works for you. Build up contact with others in public places slowly and safely. You can meet people outdoors, then move indoors and monitor your own emotions in a step-by-step fashion. It is not recommended to go from total isolation to joining a crowd of strangers. Vaccination does not protect you from the need to be sensible and make wise decisions.

9. Take your time to grow in resilience and confidence moving forward, then reach out to help the people around you.