Springfield, OH

McOWEN, Gordon

Springfield News Sun
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article97, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully June 19 at Ohio Masonic Home. He was born April 22nd, 1924. He was the son of Donalde and Carrie (Adamson) McOwen. He was a long time member of the First Lutheran Church in Springfield and retired from Wittenberg University in 1988 after serving as Chief Accountant and property manager. While serving there he organized their credit union, blood bank, and all ticket sales of football and basketball games. He was a long time treasurer for many organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Wittenberg Credit Union, First Lutheran Church, Miami Valley Airstream group, and Troops #24 and #16 Boy Scouts of America where he served as a Scout Master for 25 years. Over the years he enjoyed flying airplanes, golf, bowling, camping, gardening, and anything to do with dogs or caring for animals. Most of all the time spent with his family over the years meant everything to him. During World War II he proudly served the U.S. Army Air Corp. as a B24 Bomber Pilot and continued to fly his own planes whiles earning The Prestigious Master Pilot Award. He's been an active member of Anthony lodge #455 F.A. Masons 32 deg Scottish Rite and Shrine Club. He graduated from Miami University and attended Wm McKinley Law School. Gordon is survived by his beloved sister Joyce (McOwen) Grote of North Carolina, two sons Doug (Kay) of Urbana and Charlie (Kristy) of Springfield; grandchildren Tiffany, Ellyn, and Peter formerly of Urbana and Adam, Kari, Brook, and Derek all of Springfield; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Maryann (Johnson); beloved first son Scott; sister Donna Reed; and parents. A memorial service and celebration of life for Gordon and Maryann will be held at First Lutheran Church, SPFLD, OH, at 12:00 pm with a memorial gathering to follow at Ohio Masonic Home for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clark County Habitat for Humanity and First Lutheran Church.

www.springfieldnewssun.com
