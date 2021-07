The Twins have won four in a row as they return to Target Field tonight to face the Cincinnati Reds (7:10 p.m., BSN) in the start of a two-game series. Tyler Mahle is having an All-Star caliber season for Cincinnati, going 7-2 with a 3.39 ERA. The Twins will counter with lefthander J.A. Happ (3-3, 6.12), who has struggled mightily lately. He has given up 35 earned runs in his past seven starts.