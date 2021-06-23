Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Sweets & Snacks brings trade shows back to Indy

By Alex Brown
WISH-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the city of Indianapolis is hosting a major trade show at the Indiana Convention Center. The 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo kicked off this morning with a ribbon cutting that included Governor Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. Approximately 8,000 attendees have converged on Indianapolis for the annual event, which is being held outside of Chicago for the first time in its history.

www.wishtv.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Shows#Indy 500#Sweets Snacks#The Sweets Snacks Expo#Fdic International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
NCAA
Related
WISH-TV

Indianapolis prepares for July 4 fireworks show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The City of Indianapolis is preparing for the big Fourth of July fireworks show on Sunday. Fireworks will begin being installed at the new launch pad on Saturday morning. After 50 years of shooting fireworks downtown off the Regions Tower, the Indianapolis fireworks show is moving to...
WISH-TV

Popcorn is officially Indiana’s state snack

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s now law that popcorn is Indiana’s official state snack. Several new laws go into effect on July 1 and the new popcorn one does as well. Jason Kashman, CEO of Weaver Popcorn, was on Daybreak Thursday. He talked about what it means for the state of...
WISH-TV

Fireworks announcement Wednesday amid COVID-19 restriction changes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Freedom before Independence Day. The COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in Marion County on July 1. Meaning no social distancing, capacity restrictions or masks are required on Thursday. The changes come just before the Fourth of July. On Wednesday morning, an announcement is expected on what the...
Indianapolis, INFox 59

Downtown Indy fireworks back this year for July 4th

INDIANAPOLIS– After being canceled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions a popular holiday event is back on in Indy. We’re talking about the annual downtown fireworks for independence day. This year there’s a new launch location. We talk to Bob Schultz, senior vice president of Downtown Indy, Inc.
Indianapolis, INConfectionary News

Indianapolis welcomes Sweets & Snacks Expo 2021 with open arms in boost to US confectionery industry

This year’s much- anticipated Sweets & Snacks Expo was officially opened this morning (June 23) by the Governor of Indiana, Eric Holcomb, and Joe Hogsett, Mayor of Indianapolis, along with John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association and Paul Chibe president and CEO of Ferrero North America, and Chairman of the Board National Confectioners Association.
WISH-TV

Purdue to transfer control of historic radio station

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A nearly century-old radio station could soon be under new management. Purdue University has announced plans to transfer operations of WBAA, the local public radio station in West Lafayette, to Metropolitan Indianapolis Public Media, which operates WFYI in Indy. The university has signed...
WISH-TV

Mural project in Carmel dedicated to Indiana’s Black heroes

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH)– A new mural coming to the Carmel Arts & Design District is celebrating people who are considered to be some of Indiana’s Black heroes. The project that was sparked by the ideas of the students with Be The Change Indy, the Carmel government, and Indianapolis-based artist Israel Solomon. The large-scale mural will sport the faces of Hoosiers including legendary entrepreneur Madame C.J. Walker, R&B singer and producer Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, comedian Mike Epps, WNBA hall-of-famer Tamika Catchings, and musician Janet Jackson.
Confectionary News

Ferrero rolls into Indianapolis with refreshed portfolio at Sweets & Snacks Expo

Announcements include investments in new products, licensing deals, and seasonal offerings. Ferrero North America will debut a raft of new products and initiatives for the US market at the 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo, which opens Wednesday (23) and runs until Friday June 25 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV

Al McKeller: All American Alvastia

Tevin welcomes Al McKeller! Alvastia McKeller Jr. former Indiana All-Star Runningback from Lawrence North High School. University of Indianapolis All American record-setting running-back. GLVC’s career-rushing leader, Lawrence North High School all-time leading rusher. Get to know Al off the field in this interview as the NFL Prospect approaches his last season at UIndy.
WISH-TV

Sick, dying songbirds now found in 50 Indiana counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eight additional Indiana counties have reported sick and dying songbirds since Monday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Reports of sick and dying birds now include 50 of Indiana’s 92 counties: Allen, Bartholomew, Benton, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Cass, Clark, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Elkhart, Fayette, Floyd, Gibson, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Lake, LaPorte, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Ohio, Orange, Parke, Porter, Pulaski, Putnam, Shelby, Starke, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe, Union, Vanderburgh, Washington and Whitley.
Indiana StateWISH-TV

Leadership change at Indiana FSSA

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — One of the key players in Indiana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has stepped down from the post, and another member of Governor Eric Holcomb’s administration has been named to fill the role. Dr. Jennifer Sullivan has accepted a position in North Carolina and resigned as secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.
WISH-TV

Mayor: Hyde Park to bring more livability to Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The mayor of Noblesville says the planned 274-acre Hyde Park development on the city’s east side will be the “second coming” of an area that has seen major growth over the past several years. The city this week announced plans for the project, which will include commercial, residential, office and recreational space. Chris Jensen says the project will complement the nearby Hamilton Town Center and create a space for people to live, work and play.
WISH-TV

Indiana’s lifetime license to carry a gun is now fee-exempt but not free

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana starting Thursday exempted all fees for a lifetime license to carry a handgun, but that does not mean it’s a free license. Tracy Lewis is one of the thousands of people around the state getting fingerprinted for a license to carry a gun. Lewis started her application for a five-year license to carry several months ago and had paid the state $75, but she is in luck: Her application with state police expired and she will have to start over.
Bloomington, INWISH-TV

Indiana University unveils name, image and likeness policy

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Starting Thursday, college athletes can make money from their name, image and likeness (NIL). Now, Indiana University is one of the first schools to announce they are updating its policies to help student-athletes profit from sponsorship opportunities. The NCAA policy is in an interim status while...
WISH-TV

City of Indianapolis to restart neighborhood cleanup program following pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The City of Indianapolis Department of Business and Neighborhood Services (DBNS) will restart its neighborhood cleanup program after a year-long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteers will be out cleaning on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 pm. Participants will meet at Washington Park Family Center...