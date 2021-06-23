Sweets & Snacks brings trade shows back to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the city of Indianapolis is hosting a major trade show at the Indiana Convention Center. The 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo kicked off this morning with a ribbon cutting that included Governor Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. Approximately 8,000 attendees have converged on Indianapolis for the annual event, which is being held outside of Chicago for the first time in its history.