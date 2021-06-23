Sweets & Snacks brings trade shows back to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana starting Thursday exempted all fees for a lifetime license to carry a handgun, but that does not mean it’s a free license. Tracy Lewis is one of the thousands of people around the state getting fingerprinted for a license to carry a gun. Lewis started her application for a five-year license to carry several months ago and had paid the state $75, but she is in luck: Her application with state police expired and she will have to start over.