Area students selectied for Gatton Academy
The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky has selected 101 Kentucky sophomores for the Class of 2023. Applicants were evaluated based on ACT/SAT scores, high school grades, awards, extracurricular activities, responses to essay and short answer questions and letters of recommendation. In addition to these criteria, candidates were invited to interview with Western Kentucky University faculty members, community leaders from across the commonwealth and Gatton Academy alumni.www.thenewsenterprise.com