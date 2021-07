Eczema is the most common childhood skin condition, with one in five children in the UK being affected by it. It can be incredibly distressing for both kids and parents, with uncomfortable, itchy lesions often resulting in sore, broken skin that may weep or even bleed, and in some cases, become infected. This can then affect your child’s sleep and mood.Most GPs will prescribe a bath emollient. However, a new trial published in the British Medical Journal has found “no evidence of clinical benefit” from these bath additives.Charlotte Vohtz, the founder of Green People, a brand specialising in natural and...