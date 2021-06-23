KISS's PAUL STANLEY 'Would Love To' Release A Cookbook

KISS is restarting their “End of the Road” farewell tour this August, but Paul Stanley says he can see KISS moving on even without himself and Gene Simmons. The Starchild said in a new interview with Radio Bob, “I think that recasting KISS or KISS 2.0 is not what we have ever talked about. Can KISS continue and can it evolve without us in it? Well, yeah, because it’s already 50 percent there. In other words, there was a time where people said, ‘Well, it can only be the original four.’ [And then] it was, ‘Well, it can only be the original three.’ Well, things move on and circumstances change.”