KISS's PAUL STANLEY 'Would Love To' Release A Cookbook
KISS frontman Paul Stanley, who frequently uses social media to share photos of his culinary creations, was asked in a new interview with Germany's Radio Bob! if he has any plans to eventually release a cookbook. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Maybe at some point, but right now that cookbook would be very thin. If I were to collaborate with some of my friends who are chefs and whatever, I'd love to do a cookbook at some point."www.blabbermouth.net