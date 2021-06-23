Group halts plans for rezoning south Tulsa building into mixed affordable housing

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — The group hoping to turn a south Tulsa hotel into a mix of affordable housing units for veterans is putting their plans on hold.

The announcement came just before Tulsa city councilors were set to take their first vote on the project.

In a statement sent to FOX23 from a representative of the hotel’s owners, we were told that they want more time to talk to those who live around the area about what specifically is going on because there are so many rumors and they feel it has hurt a project with good intentions

Veteran Services USA principal advisor and board member David Webb said, “Last week, Veteran Services USA completed a milestone with the purchase of 10 former hotel properties in cities across the U.S., including Tulsa for a total real estate portfolio of $230 million. We feel it is important to actively listen to the community-at-large and withdrawing our application provides more time for those discussions. Today, we had the opportunity to visit with several members of the City Council and we appreciate their time to listen to our plans. In the coming weeks, more conversations are needed among business and civic leaders, the Muscogee Nation, surrounding residential neighborhoods, Oklahoma’s Veteran organizations, and senior citizens. With their feedback and input, Veteran Services USA is committed to revitalizing the property with a significant capital investment and providing the best programming to serve seniors and Veterans in the greater Tulsa region. As a new hotel operator in the community under the national brand, Radisson Hotels, we look forward to connecting with Tulsa Regional Tourism and the Metro Tulsa Hotel and Lodging Association to be supportive of Tulsa’s new Tourism Improvement District.”

The eleven floor building near 81st and South Lewis was the Crowne Plaza Hotel, but it closed its doors at the end of 2019.

Veterans Services USA is the group who purchased the building and wants to turn it in to a mixed use property where some floors will be dedicated to affordable but market rate single bedroom and studio condos for veterans. Other floors will be re-opened as a hotel under the Raddison brand. There are also plans for an adult daycare and other services for veterans with mental health issues.

Some area residents and the businesses immediately surrounding the property have filed a formal petition meaning a supermajority of city council is needed to rezone the site for VSUSA’s plans. Walmart, Victory Christian Center, and Oral Roberts University immediately adjacent to the property filed the formal complaint with city councilors earlier this month.

Wednesday night, seven of the nine city councilors will need to vote in the affirmative on the first reading of the rezoning application. If approved, it will go on to a second reading in late July for final approval where another supermajority will be needed.

The property is in Tulsa city council district 2 and is represented by Councilor Jeannie Cue who told FOX23 Wednesday she will be voting no on the rezoning application because her constituents feel the property can still function as just a hotel and other sites are more appropriate for what is being planned.

“It is my job to be their voice, and we just feel this isn’t right for the area,” Cue said. “When they built their homes down there, they never expected anything like this to happen there, and they feel their homes are under attack.”

Cue said the property is still fully viable as a hotel and was renting rooms up to its last day of operation.

Councilors have received a lot of feedback mainly from property owners in the area who feel the rezoning and partial repurposing of the building will change their side of town.

David Webb, an organizational leader within VSUSA, personally flew in Wednesday to meet with councilors one-on-one and address their concerns about the project.

“We’ve acquired hotel properties like this in ten cities where we are moving forward with plans right now, and the only city with any opposition is Tulsa,” Webb told FOX23.

Councilors wanted to speak to Webb about the phrase “affordable” being used to describe the units going to veterans because some were under the impression that meant government vouchers like those for Section 8 housing would be used to fill units.

“We are accepting no Federal funds,” Webb said about the tenants the site is being repurposed for. Webb said tenants will need to show proof of income and the property is not being repurposed into a partial homeless shelter.

In the rezoning application councilors would have voted on, floors 2-6 will be hotel space and floors 7-11 will be veterans housing. Webb said they will be creating two separate entrances, one for the hotel and another for the residents of the building. The two groups will rarely if ever have to even know they are sharing the same building.

Other councilors at Wednesday morning’s meeting said as Tulsa grows, the parts of the city that are considered more suburban in nature are going to see in-filling and more projects like this.

The formal petitioners which triggered the supermajority vote requirement said they understood that when the building was built there was a covenant in place that would keep the building a hotel no matter who owned it.

Webb said Crowne Plaza shut down because it was never above 40 percent occupancy most of the year. By condensing the hotel operation into some floors and rebranding under Raddison, VSUSA says they are simply right-sizing the hotel portion of the property while trying to give veterans a place to live.

©2021 Cox Media Group