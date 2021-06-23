'Swan Upping' Is Back. Why It's One Of The Queen's Favourite Events

Queen Elizabeth seemed more than pleased to be making a trip up North this week, visiting Scotland for the first time since her husband Prince Philip’s passing. The royal made the journey to Stirling Castle in Stirling, Scotland on Tuesday to reopen The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders’ Museum in her capacity as Patron of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Regimental Association. The trip is just one part of Royal Week during which the monarch will be undertaking “a range of engagements celebrating community, innovation and history,” according to a Buckingham Palace press release. During her travels, the Queen will also be visiting various businesses, charities, and cultural institutions that highlight the pioneers working to further community engagement, education, technology, and efforts to combat climate change.