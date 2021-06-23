Cancel
U.K.

'Swan Upping' Is Back. Why It's One Of The Queen's Favourite Events

By Heather Cichowski, Hello!
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, so many royal events had to be cancelled or greatly altered due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Swan Upping was sadly one of those events that did not take place in 2020 due to COVID-19. So, seeing the historical conservation event is returning for 2021 is exciting news for the Queen, who loves it.

U.K.
