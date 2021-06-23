Metal detectorist unearths rare gold coins from Black Death period

A village in South Africa has become the site of a veritable 'diamond rush' as thousands of people have descended upon the location following the discovery of mysterious crystal-like stones that many are hoping could be precious gems. The excitement reportedly began last week in the community of KwaHlathi when a cattle herder plucked some of the curious objects from the ground. As word of his discovery spread, other residents began digging at the site and they also found the potential diamonds in the dirt, which set off a full-blown frenzy in the region. Not long after that, a massive throng of people journeyed to the village armed with shovels, pickaxes, and dreams of striking it rich.