Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland, Mobile Central, Mobile Inland by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Mobile Central; Mobile Inland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...EAST CENTRAL MOBILE AND WEST CENTRAL BALDWIN COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 327 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of I65 And AL 158, or 6 miles west of Saraland, moving east at 10 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Prichard, Saraland, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Creola, Chunchula, Axis, I65 And I165 and I65 And AL 158.

