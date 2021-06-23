Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Door County, WI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid strong currents and hazardous swimming conditions. Stay away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...High waves of 3 to 6 feet, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions can be expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door, Kewaunee and Manitowoc Counties. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...The large waves could be accompanied by rip currents, which will make swimming very dangerous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Beaches of Door County including Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches, and Whitefish Dunes Beach. Beaches of Kewaunee County including Crescent Beach and City of Kewaunee Beach. Beaches of Manitowoc County including Point Beach, Neshotah Beach, and Red Arrow Beach.

alerts.weather.gov
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Door County, WI
City
Manitowoc, WI
County
Manitowoc County, WI
County
Kewaunee County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Crescent Beach#Swimming#Lake Michigan#Extreme Weather#Beach Hazards Statement#Door Kewaunee#Red Arrow Beach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Arizona StateNBC News

Supreme Court upholds restrictive Arizona voting laws in test of Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld two election laws in the 2020 battleground state of Arizona that challengers said make it harder for minorities to vote. The case was an important test for what's left of one of the nation's most important civil rights laws, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which the Supreme Court scaled back in 2013. A remaining provision allows lawsuits claiming that voting changes would put minority voters at a disadvantage in electing candidates of their choice.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

India Oxenberg says Allison Mack personally apologized for abuse ahead of NXIVM sentencing: It 'seemed honest'

India Oxenberg says she's made a lot of headway in terms of forgiving Allison Mack for her involvement in NXIVM. The 30-year-old, who is the daughter of actress Catherine Oxenberg, was recruited to NXIVM's master-slave sorority known as DOS by Mack, 38. Shortly after Mack learned her fate on Wednesday – a three-year prison sentence and $20,000 fine for crimes she pleaded guilty to in 2019 – India told Fox News in a statement that she was "still in a state of disbelief."