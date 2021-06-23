Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid strong currents and hazardous swimming conditions. Stay away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...High waves of 3 to 6 feet, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions can be expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door, Kewaunee and Manitowoc Counties. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...The large waves could be accompanied by rip currents, which will make swimming very dangerous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Beaches of Door County including Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches, and Whitefish Dunes Beach. Beaches of Kewaunee County including Crescent Beach and City of Kewaunee Beach. Beaches of Manitowoc County including Point Beach, Neshotah Beach, and Red Arrow Beach.