Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 11:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 230 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Karval, or 31 miles southeast of Limon, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Karval and Boyero.alerts.weather.gov