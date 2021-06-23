Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 11:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 230 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Karval, or 31 miles southeast of Limon, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Karval and Boyero.

alerts.weather.gov
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Limon, CO
City
Elbert, CO
County
Lincoln County, CO
City
Karval, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Arizona StateNBC News

Supreme Court upholds restrictive Arizona voting laws in test of Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld two election laws in the 2020 battleground state of Arizona that challengers said make it harder for minorities to vote. The case was an important test for what's left of one of the nation's most important civil rights laws, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which the Supreme Court scaled back in 2013. A remaining provision allows lawsuits claiming that voting changes would put minority voters at a disadvantage in electing candidates of their choice.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

India Oxenberg says Allison Mack personally apologized for abuse ahead of NXIVM sentencing: It 'seemed honest'

India Oxenberg says she's made a lot of headway in terms of forgiving Allison Mack for her involvement in NXIVM. The 30-year-old, who is the daughter of actress Catherine Oxenberg, was recruited to NXIVM's master-slave sorority known as DOS by Mack, 38. Shortly after Mack learned her fate on Wednesday – a three-year prison sentence and $20,000 fine for crimes she pleaded guilty to in 2019 – India told Fox News in a statement that she was "still in a state of disbelief."